WVU students and parents share concern about mold in the dorms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bryan Duft and Michael Dyer were excited to start their freshman year at West Virginia University. However, both started to feel ill after they moved into Summit Hall. The boys said their room was always moist, and they experienced what they said was mold on the...
Fairmont State names new deputy chief of police
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has named James W. “Bil” McGahan III Deputy Chief of Police of the Fairmont State Police Department. McGahan brings 37 years of experience to the position. McGahan previously served as a Corporal and Lead Officer for the Fairmont State University Police...
Elkins DMV will not give road skills tests on Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office in Elkins will not give driver’s license road skills tests on Friday, Oct. 7. The reason skills’ tests will not be given is due to road closures for the Mountain State Forest Festival. Officials say all other...
Mountaineer World Kickoff Show - Texas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Texas this week to take on the Longhorns in the Mountaineers’ second Big 12 matchup of the season.
Mylan Park bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Olympic sized event may soon be coming to West Virginia. Earlier last month, Mylan Park put out a bid to the U.S. Olympic Diving Committee to host 2024 Olympic trials. The Aquatic Centers Director Jennifer Lainhart says it would be a huge honor to host...
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in police custody after officers say he shot at a neighbor who caught him trying to steal a catalytic converter. Police say they received a call that 56-year-old David Morrison was cutting off the catalytic converter of a neighbor’s car around 4:45 a.m. Monday on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.
WVU falls to Texas 38-20
AUSTIN, TX (WDTV) - WVU fell to Texas 38 to 20 in the Mountaineers’ second Big 12 loss of the 2022 season. In the first quarter, both teams’ first drives resulted in punts before Texas took over on their own 40-yard line. The Longhorns immediately marched downfield on...
WVU Men’s and Women’s basketball continues growth in preparation for season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Both men’s and women’s basketball is continuing to ramp up as practice continues in Morgantown. For the men’s side, the team has three fifth year players, three seniors and a large sophomore core. With that in mind, the competitiveness of the team for spots in the rotation is something that head coach Bob Huggins has taken note of.
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tennessee man led police in Harrison County on a high-speed chase and fled on foot in a motel parking lot before being arrested. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jarvon Davis, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for a defective registration light, according to a criminal complaint.
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Elkins’ Addyson Cogar
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - In the pouring rain and frigid elements last weekend, the Elkins Tigers cruised to a 10-0 win over Lewis County in girl’s soccer. It gave them their 10th win of the season. For the year, the team has only lose one game, an early loss to Charleston Catholic. It’s a distinct turnaround from last year’s team that lost three of its last four games to end the season in 2021.
Morgantown Girls’ Soccer defeats Parkersburg South 2-0, wins OVAC Championship
ST CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans defeated Parkersburg South 2-0 on Saturday to win the OVAC championship. Gracie Brown, a junior for the team, scored both goals in the match for the Mohigans. Brown has been a leading goal scorer for Morgantown, averaging 1.2 goals per match. Brown ranks in the top 25 of points, goals and assists for the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps.
Starting October with mild, sunny conditions!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weekend was dreary, as the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Ian brought rain and clouds to our area, with some parts of our region seeing over 2″ of rain over the weekend. Today, that system will be east of us, allowing drier air to flow in from out west. As a result, skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the low-60s in some areas. Overnight, a few clouds from the low-pressure system out east will flow in, but besides that, and some patchy fog, tonight will be cool and quiet. Then tomorrow and Wednesday afternoon will be quiet and partly sunny, with highs in the mid-to-upper-60s. So most of this week will be great for going outside. The nice, sunny weather lasts until Friday morning, when a cold front will push in from the northwest and bring a few showers into our area. Not much rain is expected, but cooler air will flow in from the northwest, causing temperatures to drop into the mid-50s over the weekend. On the bright side, this weekend will be mostly sunny. In short, the first workweek of today will start out with rising, nearly seasonable temperatures and sunshine, before the workweek ends with cooler air and a slight chance of rain.
