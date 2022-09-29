I’ve been at a loss for words all day, but here’s the best I can do:. Following a maddening 41-34 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, fans of the Oklahoma Sooners were craving a rebound performance that would put the team back on track to compete in the Big 12 race. Suffice to say, it didn’t play out that way.
Has everyone taken the deep breath? Has everyone gotten back on the wagon?. The Oklahoma Sooners need to give you guys some peace of mind. On one hand, they will have their chance to do that against TCU. On the other, it’s because they are playing a Aldi’s version of Kansas State.
