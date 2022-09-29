ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN’s College GameDay headed to Lawrence for TCU vs. Kansas

ESPN has made its decision of the Week 6 location for its pregame road show College GameDay. For the first time in the history of the show, it will be broadcast live from Lawrence, KS where the 5-0 Kansas Jayhawks will play host to the 4-0 TCU Horned Frogs. Kansas...
Game Thread: TCU Football vs. #18 Oklahoma Sooners

The Horned Frogs begin the Big 12 portion of its schedule Saturday at 11:00 in Amon G. Carter Stadium against the 18th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. TCU is coming off an emotional away rivalry victory over SMU to finish the non-conference schedule undefeated at 3-0. Oklahoma enters the game coming off a home upset loss at the hands of Kansas State, dropping to 3-1 on the season and 0-1 in conference.
TCU 55, Oklahoma 24: Sooners Stomped

The swagger has returned to Amon G. Carter Stadium, as TCU made a bold statement on the national stage in front of a raucous sell-out crowd. A week after taking down SMU for the first time since 2018, TCU ended an 8-game losing streak to Oklahoma. It wasn’t enough to simply defeat the longtime Big 12 giant in perhaps its last trip to Fort Worth, TCU handed the Sooners a thorough 31-point beatdown to give Sonny Dykes his first conference victory with the Horned Frogs.
Non TCU Game of the Week: Week 5

#10 NC State at #5 Clemson (-7.0) Saturday, October 1st 6:30 pm ABC. College gameday will be in Clemson, South Carolina for a matchup between two top 10 ACC teams. The Tigers are coming off a double-overtime win at Wake Forest last week where quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had his best game of the season throwing for 371 yards and 5 touchdowns. Clemson needs Uiagalelei to continue playing at a high level as the defense appears to have taken a step back with the departure of defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma. Sam Hartman and Wake Forest put up over 400 yards of total offense and 45 points last week on the Tigers’ defense. Hartman is an excellent quarterback and Wake Forest is a good team but this game showed that the defense might not be able to carry an offense as bad as Clemson’s 2021 offense. The running game for Clemson has been strong so far to start the season with sophomore running back Will Shipley leading the way. Shipley has over 350 yards on the ground and is averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Uiagalelei is also a threat in the running game with over 160 yards on the ground and 1 rushing touchdown. Beaux Collins has been the top receiving threat for the Tigers with 218 yards and 4 touchdowns through 4 games. Joseph Ngata has been excellent through the first four games as well with 189 yards on 11 receptions. Uiagalelei has the weapons around him to succeed and will need to have a good game on Saturday to keep up with Devin Leary and the Wolfpack.
