Knox County, TN

WATE

Carl Cowan Park to get new splash pad

Carl Cowan Park to get new splash pad

On October 3, Knox County Parks and Recreation began demolition and construction of the splash pad. A splash pad in the park was originally installed 15 years ago and it was the county's oldest splash pad. The new pad will be woodland forest-themed.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department

New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department

The Knoxville Police Department is reorganizing its structure. The changes were announced by Chief Paul Noel during a promotional ceremony held Monday evening at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Coffee shop caters to special needs

Coffee shop caters to special needs

A Lenoir City coffee shop that caters to those with special needs has the community rallying behind them with support to keep them open.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police Department

Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police Department

Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the Campbell County Sheriff's Department plans to assist.
JACKSBORO, TN
WATE

National memorial honors fallen East Tennessee firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fallen East Tennessee firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at a national memorial service. Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony. “Every time we […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Founder’s Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville

Founder's Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder's Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Faith-based theater presenting award winning musical

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The WordPlayers, a company Christian Arts Theatre, is getting ready to host their Fall show. “Souvenir,” is a comedy musical that is based on a real person, Florence Foster Jenkins, who believed she was a talented singer, despite other’s opinions. Several dates are being held at the Erin Presbyterian Church. October 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9 and 16 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are online now.
KNOXVILLE, TN

