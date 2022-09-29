Read full article on original website
Carl Cowan Park to get new splash pad
On October 3, Knox County Parks and Recreation began demolition and construction of the splash pad. A splash pad in the park was originally installed 15 years ago and it was the county's oldest splash pad. The new pad will be woodland forest-themed.
New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department
The Knoxville Police Department is reorganizing its structure. The changes were announced by Chief Paul Noel during a promotional ceremony held Monday evening at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium.
Coffee shop caters to special needs
A Lenoir City coffee shop that caters to those with special needs has the community rallying behind them with support to keep them open.
Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police Department
Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the Campbell County Sheriff's Department plans to assist.
‘It is really scary’ UT students sleep on the street to get into downtown apartment complex
A large group of University of Tennessee students chose to camp outside an apartment complex in hopes of scoring a home for the 2023-2024 school year. Students told WATE the crowd started to form out The Standard at Knoxville Sunday evening.
Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center in Knoxville
Cumberland Heights has opened another outpatient recovery center as they work to expand their services for people in East Tennessee struggling with substance use disorder.
Knoxville program in need of candy donations for upcoming fall festival
A Knoxville fall festival is asking the public to help donate candy for their upcoming event.
National memorial honors fallen East Tennessee firefighters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fallen East Tennessee firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at a national memorial service. Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony. “Every time we […]
Founder’s Day celebrates 231 years of Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder’s Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. During the celebration, both organizations will reflect on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World’s Fair in...
Lenoir City coffee shop that employs workers with special needs aims to keep doors open
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — All it took was one customer visiting Riverside Coffee Shop to post on Facebook the challenges the business has faced due to the pandemic. The coffee shop employs those with special needs and now the community is rallying behind them with their support to help keep them open.
Knox County’s Traffic Calming Program suspended after staffing shortage
Knox County's Traffic Calming Program is being suspended due to staffing shortages, according to the county's Engineering & Public Works.
New splash pad under construction at Carl Cowan Park
A new splash pad is being built at Carl Cowan Park.
‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting
One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning.
Maryville repair shop closed after failing to pay state taxes, state auctions off leftover parts
A controversial East Tennessee auto repair shop is closed after the state Department of Revenue seized its assets
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
Northshore entrance to Lakeshore Park closing until Spring 2023
As a multimillion improvement project continues at Lakeshore Park, the park's Northshore Drive entrance and exit will be closed for several months starting on October 10.
Hip-Hop pioneer Grandmaster Flash hosting free lecture at Pellissippi State
Pellissippi State Community College will host hip-hop pioneer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Grandmaster Flash at an event free open to the public later this week.
Faith-based theater presenting award winning musical
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The WordPlayers, a company Christian Arts Theatre, is getting ready to host their Fall show. “Souvenir,” is a comedy musical that is based on a real person, Florence Foster Jenkins, who believed she was a talented singer, despite other’s opinions. Several dates are being held at the Erin Presbyterian Church. October 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9 and 16 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are online now.
