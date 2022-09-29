ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal with Boston Celtics

Former Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. It is a fully guaranteed deal. With the season-ending injury to recently signed forward Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics were looking to fill the roster spot with someone that could play power forward and center. The injury to Robert Williams also convinced the team to sign Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers then played with the Detroit Pistons and most recently the Brooklyn Nets.
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Gordon Hayward
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
MassLive.com

Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)

With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship

The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
NewsBreak
NBA Analysis Network

LA Clippers Land Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario

In any given NBA season, there are only a handful of teams with a real shot at winning the NBA championship. The rest of the league’s squads have to set their own goals by which to measure their season. Middling clubs might be content with a playoff appearance. Rebuilding...
NBA Analysis Network

October 2022

Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, […]. October 1, 2022 James Piercey Comments Off...
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

