Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Blake Griffin Signs One-Year Deal with Boston Celtics
Former Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin has signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. It is a fully guaranteed deal. With the season-ending injury to recently signed forward Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics were looking to fill the roster spot with someone that could play power forward and center. The injury to Robert Williams also convinced the team to sign Griffin to a one-year deal. Griffin began his career with the Los Angeles Clippers then played with the Detroit Pistons and most recently the Brooklyn Nets.
Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'
Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
Goran Dragic says he still ‘cannot sleep well’ because he wants to return to NBA Finals after getting there with Miami Heat
Former Miami Heat and current Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic spoke out about how losing the NBA Finals in the Orlando, Fla. bubble in the 2019-20 season has affected him. Dragic shared that he is still longing to get another chance in the NBA Finals, as he was injured for much of the 2020 championship series.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video
A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
Ime Udoka used ‘crude language’ with female Celtics staffer before relationship (report)
With Ime Udoka suspended for the entire 2022-23 season, more details about which team policies he violated are coming to light. The independent law firm the Celtics hired to investigate the situation found that Udoka used “crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman,” according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder Trade Complete 8-Player Trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy in the early days of NBA training camp making some trades. They completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, acquiring Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick, and other draft considerations in exchange for Vit Krejci. Harkless was absorbed into the disabled...
3 reasons Grizzlies won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Memphis Grizzlies are a young team that seems like it is on the verge of greatness. Ja Morant and company ended a three-year playoff drought in 2021 and in 2022, won the franchise’s first playoff series since 2017. That ahead-of-schedule finish for a young Memphis team has fans excited and thinking of a Grizzlies championship in the future. Unfortunately for the Memphis faithful, a Grizzlies NBA Finals appearance is probably not in the cards at the end of this season. Here are three reasons why the Grizzlies won’t make the 2023 NBA Finals or win an NBA championship this season.
Jazz Hiring Jeff Hornacek May Signal PR Damage Control
What was the Utah Jazz's true motivation for hiring Jeff Hornacek?
1 Major Sign Milwaukee Bucks Could Make Jae Crowder Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks’ defense of their 2021 NBA Championship was cut short by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 NBA Postseason. But, the franchise is left asking what if, as they were in a tough spot playing without Khris Middleton. Middleton was injured in their...
Celtics Agree To Deal With Former Perennial All-Star: Report
The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed a former perennial All-Star days after Robert Williams' injury diagnosis.
LA Clippers Land Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
In any given NBA season, there are only a handful of teams with a real shot at winning the NBA championship. The rest of the league’s squads have to set their own goals by which to measure their season. Middling clubs might be content with a playoff appearance. Rebuilding...
October 2022
Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, […]. October 1, 2022 James Piercey Comments Off...
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "In Talks" To Sign 2019 First Round Pick
According to Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors "are in talks" with 2019 first-round pick Ty Jerome for a training camp deal.
