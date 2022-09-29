ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department

The Knoxville Police Department is reorganizing its structure. The changes were announced by Chief Paul Noel during a promotional ceremony held Monday evening at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. The Knoxville Police Department is reorganizing its structure. The changes were announced by Chief Paul...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Founder's Day: A celebration of 231 years of Knoxville

The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee Historical Society are inviting the public to their Founder's Day celebration as Knoxville turns 231 years old. WATE Midday News. Founder’s Day: A celebration of 231 years of Knoxville. The Historic House Museums of Knoxville and the East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Carl Cowan Park to get new splash pad

On October 3, Knox County Parks and Recreation began demolition and construction of the splash pad. A splash pad in the park was originally installed 15 years ago and it was the county's oldest splash pad. The new pad will be woodland forest-themed. Carl Cowan Park to get new splash...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Education
WATE

National memorial honors fallen East Tennessee firefighters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fallen East Tennessee firefighters who died in the line of duty will be honored at a national memorial service. Every year, thousands gather in Emmitsburg Maryland for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s memorial service. There are several east Tennessee firefighters who will be honored during the ceremony. “Every time we […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police Department

Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the Campbell County Sheriff's Department plans to assist. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. Now, there's a call for help, but Jacksboro Police Department didn't have to look far as the...
JACKSBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Frenzy#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Linus College#Tennessee National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WATE

‘Larger presence than normal’ of law enforcement at Clinton High due to social media rumors

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — On Monday morning, Clinton High School could look different. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says it will have a “larger presence than normal” in the high school’s hallways and on campus over threats of a walkout. A social media post from Anderson County Schools states the rumored walkout could be in protest of the bathroom law.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Cumberland Heights opens addiction recovery center …. New leadership structure for Knoxville Police Department. Other agencies stepping in to help Jacksboro Police …. The Holmes 485. Oneida doctor sentenced to 40 months in federal Opioid...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Faith-based theater presenting award winning musical

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The WordPlayers, a company Christian Arts Theatre, is getting ready to host their Fall show. “Souvenir,” is a comedy musical that is based on a real person, Florence Foster Jenkins, who believed she was a talented singer, despite other’s opinions. Several dates are being held at the Erin Presbyterian Church. October 6, 7, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and October 9 and 16 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are online now.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy