Colchester Police's new command center, a new edition to the department's vehicles, was a long time coming for the department

Police say they believe the same man is responsible for two separate fatal shootings in Vermont on Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington on Sunday, according to WPTZ-TV. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was ordered held without bail.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 19 HOURS AGO