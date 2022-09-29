Colchester Police's new command center, a new edition to the department's vehicles, was a long time coming for the department

Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Police looking for suspect in Randolph robbery
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place in Randolph on Saturday morning. Troopers said they were notified of a robbery at The Barn Convenience Store at 3:17 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
South Burlington homicide not a ‘random act,’ plice said
Police said the parties involved in the shooting were known to one another.
mynbc5.com
Milton man found safe after being reported missing
MILTON, Vt. — Police have located a Milton man who went missing on Monday afternoon. Officials said 79-year-old David Cadreact was found wandering in a field around 6 p.m. on Monday. Officials were able to use game cameras to track him down. Cadreact, who police said suffers from dementia,...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police investigating a fatal shooting on Pine St.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Dept. is investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment on Pine St. Officials received multiple 9-1-1 calls around 8:15 p.m. Sunday about a shooting with a seriously injured victim inside a Pine St. apartment. First responders from the Burlington Police Dept. and the...
mynbc5.com
Suspect in homicide investigations appears in court
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The suspect in two homicides that took place in Burlington and South Burlington on Sunday appeared in court on Monday morning. Police say Denroy Dasent, 52, is suspected of fatally shooting a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and killing another person at the Swiss Host Motel & Village on Williston Road in South Burlington later that night.
Suspect in Sunday’s fatal shootings charged with murder
Police offered details Monday on the fatal shootings Sunday in Burlington and South Burlington.
nbcboston.com
Man Suspected in 2 Fatal Shootings Sunday Night in Vermont, Police Say
Police say they believe the same man is responsible for two separate fatal shootings in Vermont on Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington on Sunday, according to WPTZ-TV. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was ordered held without bail.
WCAX
Pine Street homicide investigation in Burlington Sunday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At 8:15pm Sunday, Burlington Police were called after multiple people reported a shooting at an apartment on Pine Street. Upon arrival they found a 40-yr-old male victim deceased. Acting Police Chief Jon Murad tells us detectives from the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force are conducting...
Live Blog: Police hold briefing on two murders
Police have scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss the homicides, which occurred hours apart Sunday night.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
montpelierbridge.org
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Cooking up a futuristic soup inspired by 'Star Trek'. Updated: 28 minutes ago. We’re kicking off a week of out-of-this-world cooking segments with a soup. Climate scientists sound...
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police looking to speak with driver in relation to fatal weekend crash
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester Police Department is looking to speak to the truck driver involved in afatal crash that happened on Colchester Point Road last weekend. Police say the driver was seen in what appears to be a pickup truck near the scene of the fatal crash last Saturday around 6:10 a.m. Officials say the model of the truck could be a Toyota Tacoma or Toyota Tundra.
WCAX
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car catches fire at McDonald’s drive-thru
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A car caught fire in the McDonald’s drive-thru in Lyndonville on Friday morning. Viewer Tony Collier captured video of the burning Volvo SUV. Collier said two men with extinguishers came out of the restaurant and tried to put out the fire but couldn’t. Firefighters...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested after crash on I-89 in Richmond
RICHMOND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Richmond yesterday. The crash took place on Interstate 89 south at around 7:45 p.m. Police say they located a 2021 Ram 1500 facing south with heavy damage when they arrived. The driver was identified as Kirk Little, 44, of Milton.
WCAX
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police release new information in spate downtown crimes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department released a slew of new information regarding a series of crimes that recently took place in the City Center Area, including three robberies and an attempted murder incident. UVM student assault and robbery. Officials said they now have more information regarding a...
newportdispatch.com
Teen driver arrested in Derby for speeding, negligent operation
DERBY — An 18-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Derby on Tuesday. Police say they observed a vehicle traveling south at a high rate of speed while patrolling US Route 5 at around 11:20 p.m. Radar indicated 70 miles-per-hour in a posted 35 miles-per-hour zone. The trooper...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police looking for suspects in two separate assault and robbery cases
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police are looking to locate the people responsible for two separate assaults and robberies that occurred downtown on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, around 7:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call after a man said he had been robbed while taking money out of an ATM on St. Paul Street.
mynbc5.com
ATV involved in fatal crash was stolen from Williston dealership, police say
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A police investigation has revealed that an all-terrain vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Sheffield earlier this month was one of two stolen from a dealership in Williston. Vermont State Police said that further investigation into the fatal crash that left 19-year-old Samantha Henderson dead...
