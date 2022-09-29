Read full article on original website
ksl.com
US Census data reveals Utah's triumphs, shortcomings for children
SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is often regarded as family-centered, with the highest number of children per capita. New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows where the state has triumphed and fallen short on behalf of its children. Children nationwide saw a decrease in...
cachevalleydaily.com
Another Cache County man among Utah’s 10 COVID deaths during the past week
LOGAN – When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,881 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days in Utah. That means in the 30 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,038,416 confirmed cases of the disease.
ksl.com
The number of Utah kids and teens dying by gunfire hit a record high in 2020
WEST JORDAN — Bry Hansen keeps reminders of his son close by. Jake Hansen's dog plays in the yard and his car's parked in the driveway. But it's been almost a year since the teenager has thrown a ball for his pitbull, Ace, or cruised around the neighborhood. Jake,...
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
Historic drought has plagued Utah and the West. How did Utah fare as the 2022 water year came to an end?
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
Threat for thunderstorms continues over southern Utah Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Wild weather struck portions of southern and central Utah Saturday and a similar pattern is anticipated for Sunday as well. Moisture moving in from the southwest throughout the afternoon and evening will likely generate scattered showers and thunderstorms across the lower two-thirds of the state. Model guidance […]
Gephardt Daily
Newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo gets name, welcomes visitors
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The newest resident at Utah’s Hogle Zoo now has a name. Donor Erin Pinson selected “Reyna” as the name for the female giraffe calf born Sept. 24, zoo officials announced. “Reyna is a name that...
draperjournal.com
Last look of the old Utah State Prison before it’s gone
The media and public officials were invited for a final tour of the now-closed prison site in Draper before abatement and demolition begin. The tour focused on A block built in the 1950s. In mid-July, 2,454 inmates were moved to the new prison. That same week, The Point announced their...
Missing in Utah: Family of Dylan Rounds continued to be left out of investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Authorities won’t relinquish their investigation of Dylan Rounds. The 19-year-old disappeared on Memorial Day weekend. He was operating his farm in Lucin in western Box Elder County. The mother of Dylan Rounds claimed authorities with Box Elder told her they will not turn the case to another agency to […]
kslnewsradio.com
Eviction filings on the rise in Utah, compared to this time last year
SALT LAKE CITY — Eviction filings for the first six months of this year have increased by 46% over the same time in 2021, according to the Rental Housing Association of Utah. Despite the increase in evictions, RHAU says the evictions remain below pre-pandemic levels. The reason for the...
kiowacountypress.net
Utah's Port Authority making changes after critical audit
(The Center Square) - Utah's Inland Port Authority is creating a new procurement policy after an audit found it's sole source policy lacked transparency. A complaint lodged on the state auditor's hotline about a $2 million contract for a communications and logistics management network led to the audit of the 2021, according to State Auditor John Dougall.
ksl.com
Utah scam callers are imitating police with fake arrest warrants
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns are receiving a growing number of calls from scammers who impersonate police officers and claim to have an outstanding arrest warrant. Several people in Utah have recently received calls from unknown people who claim to be U.S. marshals, court employees or law enforcement officers, according to Utah's U.S. District Court. The callers will often tell the victim that he or she failed to appear in court for jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
ksl.com
Reflecting on the 'rich history' of copper mining in Bingham Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — In May 2019, days before the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, then-Utah Gov. Gary Herbert unveiled a new commemorative spike meant to symbolize the state's contribution to the major U.S. event. California, Arizona and Nevada leaders all brought ceremonial spikes made of gold, silver...
Herald-Journal
Salt Lake clerk candidate once claimed election was stolen
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Democratic officials are railing against a Republican running to be the top election official in Utah’s most populous county after reporting detailed his history of claiming, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen. The Salt Lake Tribune reported Wednesday that Salt Lake...
ABC 4
Fall temperatures settle into Northern Utah this weekend, Southern Utah will see more thunderstorms
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Ample sunshine is forecast Friday afternoon across northern Utah while Central and Southern Utah will see storms. The cold front that brought thunderstorms and blustery winds to the Wasatch Front Thursday evening is what will be generating storms over southern portions of the state today. More fall-like temperatures will be felt across northern Utah this afternoon with highs 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, low 70’s for the Wasatch Front. In southern Utah, storms will be most favorable east of I-15 with only a slight chance of thunderstorms for St. George. A high of 91 is expected in St. George Friday afternoon with breezy southwest winds.
KSLTV
Weather officials warn of hazardous storm with hail, lighting, and 60mph winds in southern and eastern Utah
GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Utah weather officials are warning southern and eastern Utah residents of half-dollar size hail and gusty winds Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City initially issued the warning to last until approximately 5:30 p.m. but has extended it. “We have extended the...
Utah Wildlife Board approves fishing regulation changes and other amendments
UTAH — The Utah Wildlife Board approved changes recommended by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) for the 2023-2024 fishing regulations on Thursday. In addition to fishing, amendments to […]
ksl.com
Meta announces mega expansion to Facebook data center in Utah
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Facebook parent company Meta announced a mega expansion to its massive Eagle Mountain data center build-out on Friday. Meta already has five buildings constructed on the site, a few miles south of Eagle Mountain's city center, comprising 2.4 million square feet of space that houses data storage and processing equipment for the world's biggest social media platform.
kslnewsradio.com
Pickup truck crash leaves two dead
SALT LAKE CITY — Around 1:02 p.m. this afternoon, a pickup truck with two occupants ended up in a ditch filled with water. The Utah Department of Public Safety says the occupants, a male driver and passenger, sustained fatal injuries. The accident occurred on Southbound I-215 West at about...
ABC 4
Increasing moisture and storm potential Thursday afternoon in Utah with a cooldown Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday Eve, Utah! We’re seeing a mix of sun and clouds along Northern Utah this morning with increasing moisture throughout the afternoon. Southwest flow is in place ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. The trough will keep temperatures above normal this afternoon with breezy winds. Thunderstorms will increase, as well, as the trough brings a cold front through Northern Utah later this afternoon and evening.
