Read full article on original website
Related
eenews.net
Climate gentrification could reshape Fla. after Hurricane Ian
New research completed before the storm shows industry will compete with residential forces for climate-safe real estate. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your consent to our data collection practices. We encourage you to review our Privacy and Data Practices Policy.
eenews.net
FPL says grid prep paid off in swift post-Ian power revival
Florida’s largest electric company has returned power to a majority of its customers after Hurricane Ian tore through the state last week, but it said the storm’s torrential rain and flooding have remained barriers for some of the hardest-hit areas. Florida Power & Light Co. CEO Eric Silagy...
eenews.net
NOAA’s man in the eye of the storm faces Ian’s fury
Jamie Rhome, who just this summer took charge of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami as acting director, is a storm surge specialist who has long focused on the dangers from water in tropical storms. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree...
eenews.net
Like Manchin, Obama tried to fast-track transmission. Nope.
President Joe Biden needs to run transmission lines through deserts and over mountains to meet America’s climate goals. His old boss could tell him how hard that massive build-out will be. In 2011, the Obama administration formed the Rapid Response Team for Transmission. It had one objective: to expedite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate's future
Gas prices worry voters in this coastal California House district, home to many commuters. It's part of a debate over climate change and energy policy.
Judge tosses out Mexico’s $10 billion suit against U.S. gun makers
The government of Mexico says it will appeal a Massachusetts federal district judge’s decision to toss out a $10 billion lawsuit against American gun manufacturers.
eenews.net
N.Y. echoes Calif. as it eyes 100% clean car rules
Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered New York environmental officials to issue draft regulations that would require all sales of new light-duty cars to be “zero-emissions” vehicles by 2035. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and...
Comments / 0