Life, at times, can be predictable. Most people have their routine. At times, it can feel like one day bleeds into the next, with little distinguishing the two. For some, it’s depressing, while for others, it’s comforting. After all, life can be predictable – at times. Other times, it’ll throw you a major curve ball. The NBA is no different.
The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been busy in the early days of NBA training camp making some trades. They completed a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, acquiring Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick, and other draft considerations in exchange for Vit Krejci. Harkless was absorbed into the disabled...
It’s never healthy to hold a grudge. If you’ve got a longstanding personal issue with somebody, you need to work to let it go. NBA players can hold grudges, too. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done. Some problems linger. You’ll be healthier if you can let go of those negative feelings, but sometimes, you just can’t.
The Milwaukee Bucks’ defense of their 2021 NBA Championship was cut short by the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2022 NBA Postseason. But, the franchise is left asking what if, as they were in a tough spot playing without Khris Middleton. Middleton was injured in their...
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
In any given NBA season, there are only a handful of teams with a real shot at winning the NBA championship. The rest of the league’s squads have to set their own goals by which to measure their season. Middling clubs might be content with a playoff appearance. Rebuilding...
Building an NBA team is like piecing together a puzzle. Unless the pieces fit, you’re not going to get a complete picture. Sure, you could try to jam a piece in the wrong place. Show your friends. See how they respond when you say “it doesn’t look that bad, right?”. Of course, depending on who your friends are, they may already be judging you for your active interest in puzzle-building.
Sometimes, a deal is so close to perfect, you could almost make it. Almost. The NBA is no exception. Have you ever haggled? It’s fun. Frankly, it’s unfortunate that it’s not a more common practice. We can only dream of a world where we could walk into...
Sometimes, the simplest answer turns out to be the best one. Yes, there’s something appealing about a massive, complex, elegant solution, like NBA trades. Realistically, it makes us feel smarter to come up with a more complicated means to an end. Still, at times, we can waste energy searching for one, with a simpler course of action right under our noses.
Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again”. If you ask us, they should have tried again when they coined the expression.
The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t make many changes to their roster this NBA offseason. Every player that was a free agent from last season’s team re-signed with the franchise. Only one player was brought on from another team and that was Joe Ingles, who is rehabbing from ACL surgery.
The NBA world wasn’t shocked when it was announced that the Utah Jazz had found a trade partner for a deal centered around Bojan Bogdanovic. Instead, they were shocked at the team he was landing with. Bogdanovic ended up getting sent to the Motor City as the Detroit Pistons...
The NBA is home to the best basketball players in the world. As a result, it’s also home to a wide range of types of basketball players. If you love the game, you know the terminology. Primary playmaker. Three-and-D wing. Rim runner. Bucket. Still, at the end of the day, you can group players into two simple categories:
An MRI will confirm the severity of his injury.
The Chicago Bulls remade their roster last NBA offseason when they acquired point guard Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan in sign-and-trade deals from the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. That meant that some players would have to change their roles for the team to find success, one of them being Nikola Vucevic.
The Phoenix Suns have had a tumultuous few weeks following the announcement of the punishment by the NBA that was being levied against owner Robert Sarver following the investigation that was launched. After displeasure was voiced about the one-year suspension and $10 million fine that he was handed, Sarver began...
Sometimes, two things may be great, but they don’t necessarily work together. NBA players are no different. You wouldn’t put ketchup on your ice cream, would you? Suppose you’re stepping out on the town. Are you going to pair your finest blazer with a pair of jogging pants?
For some people, gambling is a serious issue. If you have a gambling problem, seek help. Having said that – life, in itself, is a gamble. At times, we all make decisions that could backfire. The same holds true for NBA teams. After all, if they work out, they’ll...
Improvement is always a noble goal. It’s good if you’re good, but it would still be better to be better. NBA teams are always looking to improve as well. It doesn’t matter what you do. If you have any ambition, you’d like to get better at it. Meanwhile, if you’re doing something you have no desire to improve in, you should probably do something else.
