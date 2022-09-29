Read full article on original website
wibqam.com
Fowler Park’s ‘Pioneer Days’ celebrates 50 years
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a weekend months in the making at Fowler Park, according to Amber Kerr. “We spend the whole year preparing for this weekend,” she said. Kerr, who has been involved in Pioneer Days for over 30 years, was satisfied with the turnout for...
wibqam.com
Fallen firefighter John Schoffstall honored at International memorial
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over two years after his death, Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall was honored by the International Association of Firefighters, having his name added to their memorial for those who died in the line of duty in Colorado Springs. John’s wife Jennifer, and their two kids...
wibqam.com
The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville veteran says he got the flight of a lifetime. He and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The year is 1968, and First-Class Petty Officer Ken Hunter signed up to serve in the Vietnam...
wibqam.com
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes...
wibqam.com
Fruitridge Festival hosts over 20 local artists, scarecrow competition
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday had been over three years in the making for the organizers of the Fruitridge Festival of the Arts. 2019 marked the first time the event moved partially outdoors. In 2019 and 2021, however, the event was plagued by heavy rain. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
wibqam.com
2 dead in Paris, Il. apartment fire
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, two Paris residents are dead after an early morning apartment fire on Saturday. Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
wibqam.com
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year....
wibqam.com
Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
wibqam.com
‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire
PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
wibqam.com
Chrisman ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street and East Jefferson Avenue in Chrisman erupted in flames following what is being described as an explosion.
