ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Fowler Park’s ‘Pioneer Days’ celebrates 50 years

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It was a weekend months in the making at Fowler Park, according to Amber Kerr. “We spend the whole year preparing for this weekend,” she said. Kerr, who has been involved in Pioneer Days for over 30 years, was satisfied with the turnout for...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Fallen firefighter John Schoffstall honored at International memorial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Over two years after his death, Terre Haute firefighter John Schoffstall was honored by the International Association of Firefighters, having his name added to their memorial for those who died in the line of duty in Colorado Springs. John’s wife Jennifer, and their two kids...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

The flight of a lifetime; Danville veteran finds healing

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville veteran says he got the flight of a lifetime. He and his son Tom traveled to Washington D.C. with other veterans on the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The year is 1968, and First-Class Petty Officer Ken Hunter signed up to serve in the Vietnam...
DANVILLE, IL
wibqam.com

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes...
COLES COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
wibqam.com

Fruitridge Festival hosts over 20 local artists, scarecrow competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday had been over three years in the making for the organizers of the Fruitridge Festival of the Arts. 2019 marked the first time the event moved partially outdoors. In 2019 and 2021, however, the event was plagued by heavy rain. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

2 dead in Paris, Il. apartment fire

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, two Paris residents are dead after an early morning apartment fire on Saturday. Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
PARIS, IL
wibqam.com

Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year....
COLES COUNTY, IL
wibqam.com

Three-car crash off Illinois SR 1 sends one to hospital

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– A three-car crash on State Route 1 just north of E. 1050th Road sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred around 9:45 local time. Three cars were involved, and one person was transported to an area hospital with injuries.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes
wibqam.com

‘She was a light’ daughter speaks on mom who died in fatal fire

PARIS, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation continues into a deadly apartment fire that left 2 dead and 2 hospitalized in Paris, Illinois. According to Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett, Edgar County Dispatch received a call at 6:07 a.m. from a resident saying her apartment was on fire and she was unable to get out of her second-floor unit. The apartment complex has four units and is located at 501 South Central Street.
PARIS, IL
wibqam.com

Chrisman ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital

CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street and East Jefferson Avenue in Chrisman erupted in flames following what is being described as an explosion.
CHRISMAN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy