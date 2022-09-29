Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
Post Register
Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox watched manager Tony La Russa announce he was leaving his position, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Monday night behind Johnny Cueto's seven effective innings. La Russa stepped down because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season...
Post Register
Villar single in 10th, Giants beat D-backs in home finale
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rookie David Villar hit a two-run, bases-loaded single with nobody out in the 10th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 4-3 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, a dramatic finish to the final game of the season at Oracle Park. The win...
Post Register
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson knew the Atlanta Braves were too talented to stay in a season-long slump. That's why no one panicked when the New York Mets' division lead swelled to double digits in May. Now the Braves are on the cusp of another NL East title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first playoff berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. After Brandon Marsh caught Mauricio Dubon's fly ball...
Post Register
Robbie Ray gives up 3 HRs as Athletics topple Mariners 10-3
SEATTLE (AP) — While the Seattle Mariners' top task all along was just getting into the postseason, playing home games in the wild-card round was a very close second. Accomplishing that will now take some significant help from others following Seattle's 10-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Post Register
T-wolves ease Towns back in after illness, hospitalization
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has returned to the court for practice with the Minnesota Timberwolves, after a delayed start to training camp due to an unspecified illness that was serious enough to warrant hospitalization. Towns took part in non-contact drills with the team on Monday. He will...
Post Register
Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Haason Reddick split his family's loyalties over his first five seasons. The New Jersey native and former Temple standout always had his parents and friends rooting for him — and for teams that weren't the hometown Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick closed that fissure when the linebacker...
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
Nuggets sign GM Calvin Booth to multiyear extension
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets agreed to a multiyear contract extension with general manager Calvin Booth on Sunday. Booth, 46, is in his sixth season with the franchise. He started in 2017 as an assistant general manager before being promoted to GM in 2020.
Post Register
Tom Brady gets Bucs offense going, defense struggles
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady looked more like himself, carrying Tampa Bay’s offense with his arm. Only problem for the Buccaneers was the defense couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s offense.
Post Register
Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure.
Post Register
Panthers to stick with struggling Mayfield at QB vs 49ers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback for next Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers despite yet another poor performance that ended with him getting booed by the home crowd at Bank of America Stadium, third-year coach Matt Rhule said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season
Cale Makar won the Stanley Cup and earned playoff MVP honors after a season in which he was voted the NHL's best defenseman. He may be the best hockey player in the world, and still he looks around at Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Colorado teammate Nathan MacKinnon and marvels at all the talent.
NHL・
Comments / 0