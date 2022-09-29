Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Deland is currently in Major Flood Stage and is expected to continue to rise through midweek. It may very well reach Record Flood Stage (6.14 feet)! But, is currently forecast to crest just under this level. Interests along the river should be prepared for major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 6.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.7 Sun 8 pm 5.8 5.9 6.0 6.0 6.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-03 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian will cause levels along the Saint Johns river to continue to rise as rainfall drains into the basin. The forecast point at Sanford is currently in Moderate Flood Stage and is expected to reach Major Flood Stage by late Monday or early Tuesday. While not forecast yet, interests should be prepared for the potential for this river point to reach Record Flood Stage (8.51 feet) at some point next week. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2 feet early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Sanford 5.5 7.7 Sun 8 pm 8.0 8.1 8.2 8.1 8.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-02 21:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .Excessive rainfall from recent Tropical Cyclone Ian has placed the Saint Johns River near Cocoa 9W in Minor Flood Stage and it is forecast to remain near this level through early next week, before gradually falling to Action Stage midweek. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 16.2 feet, Water spreads up in yards and approaches homes along the St Johns River in the Lake Poinsett area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Sunday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.1 Sun 8 pm 16.1 15.8 15.7 15.6 15.5
