Cougar Cratus Might be Most Epic-Looking PC Case Yet, Has 3D-Constructed Tube Frame and RGB Flash Beam

There’s the AeroCool Skribble PC case that you can actually draw on, and then the epic-looking Cougar Cratus. Sleek and stylish, this case features 3D tube construction, which combines steel tubes with tempered glass panels to provide the ultimate in aesthetics as well as high accuracy workmanship. The inclination angle of the interior layout offers extra space for the PSU, while delivering superior thermal performance and great airflow.
TECHNOLOGY
Quake Ray Traced Mod Released, Here’s a First Look

Although Quake 1 is playable on the Apple Watch, it definitely won’t look as good as this Quake Ray Traced mod. It was developed by ‘Sultim’, and unfortunately, doesn’t have NVIDIA DLSS support, but users are able to manually add this feature in just a few simple steps. Navigating the maze-like, medieval environments while battling monsters using an array of weaponry has never looked better.
VIDEO GAMES
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Drones Unveiled, Boast 56x Zoom Camera and RTK Module for the Ultimate Precision

While it takes a skilled pilot to fly a drone through Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drones are designed to help companies transition toward drone platforms by offering enterprise-grade features needed for commercial operations. Available in Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T models, the former can be used for efficient mapping as well as surveying missions without the need for Ground Control Points, thanks to its 20MP wide-angle camera.
ELECTRONICS
