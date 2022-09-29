Read full article on original website
Cougar Cratus Might be Most Epic-Looking PC Case Yet, Has 3D-Constructed Tube Frame and RGB Flash Beam
There’s the AeroCool Skribble PC case that you can actually draw on, and then the epic-looking Cougar Cratus. Sleek and stylish, this case features 3D tube construction, which combines steel tubes with tempered glass panels to provide the ultimate in aesthetics as well as high accuracy workmanship. The inclination angle of the interior layout offers extra space for the PSU, while delivering superior thermal performance and great airflow.
Did You Know Gaming Takes a Look Back at the Canceled Nintendo DS Zelda Game, Heroes of Hyrule
Did You Know Gaming takes a fascinating look back at Retro Studios’ canceled Nintendo DS Zelda game, titled ‘Heroes of Hyrule’. This game reportedly drew inspiration from Final Fantasy Tactics and was never approved by Nintendo, so it never went past the planning stages, which means there is probably no alpha gameplay footage floating around.
Quake Ray Traced Mod Released, Here’s a First Look
Although Quake 1 is playable on the Apple Watch, it definitely won’t look as good as this Quake Ray Traced mod. It was developed by ‘Sultim’, and unfortunately, doesn’t have NVIDIA DLSS support, but users are able to manually add this feature in just a few simple steps. Navigating the maze-like, medieval environments while battling monsters using an array of weaponry has never looked better.
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Drones Unveiled, Boast 56x Zoom Camera and RTK Module for the Ultimate Precision
While it takes a skilled pilot to fly a drone through Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drones are designed to help companies transition toward drone platforms by offering enterprise-grade features needed for commercial operations. Available in Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T models, the former can be used for efficient mapping as well as surveying missions without the need for Ground Control Points, thanks to its 20MP wide-angle camera.
Google Japan Introduces Gboard Bar Version, a 5.4-Foot Computer Keyboard That You Can Actually Type With
You’ve seen Google’s teacup computer keyboard, now they’ve followed it up with the Gboard Bar Version. This 5.4-foot computer keyboard may look absurd, but you can actually type with it, complete with a ‘bug removing module’ when two people share the device. Google Japan’s Gboard...
