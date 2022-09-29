Stott went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 3-0 win over the Astros. Stott reached base in all four of his plate appearances Monday, just the second time that he has reached base four times in his young career. The home run, a solo shot which came in the top of the eighth, was his 10th of the season and first since Sept. 3. The rookie is heating up to close the season, as he is now 9-for-17 over his last five games with three steals, four runs scored and five RBI.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO