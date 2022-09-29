ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
The Hill

McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines

(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
Popculture

Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall

Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
CNN

McDonald’s is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist

New York CNN Business — The Hamburglar is back at McDonald’s. But this time, it’s just for adults. McDonald’s is bringing back its family of recognizable figurines in a new adult Happy Meal, which, yes, includes the toys. Beginning October 3, customers can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box — a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, with fries and a drink. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand and the fast food chain as it digs deeper into nostalgia.
ComicBook

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022

McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Beloved Menu Deal

While Taco Bell had many promotions and limited-time offers over the years, few were as popular as the Taco Lovers Pass. Back in January, the chain, which is a part of Yum! Brands (YUM) , launched the monthly subscription: For $10 a month, pass holders could order one of seven of the chain's popular tacos every day over the course of 30 days.
The Independent

Aldi’s Christmas hampers rival Fortnum & Mason’s, but they’re more affordable

The Christmas countdown is officially on, so it’s the perfect time to think about how you’re going to make sure your festive period is as merry as possible. While wine and beauty advent calendars offer a great way to get excited for the big day, should you be looking to give the gift of all things food and booze, a hamper is the perfect option. The first selection that might spring to mind is Fortnum & Mason’s grand offerings, but for something more pocket-friendly, yet still luxurious, you can’t go wrong with Aldi. With prices starting from just £49.99, the...
msn.com

More than 22 thousand pounds of frozen beef recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - Around 22,061 pounds of frozen beef were recalled after a misbranded and unlabeled allergen on Saturday, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The product contains milk, but the label didn’t list the known allergen. The frozen...
International Business Times

Salad Dressings Sold At Aldi Recalled Over 'Life-Threatening' Allergy Risk

A company is voluntarily recalling certain salad dressings sold at Aldi stores nationwide due to a mix-up with labels that may prompt "life-threatening" allergy risks. The problem with TreeHouse Foods' Tuscan Garden-branded Restaurant Style Italian Dressing was discovered after the company received two complaints "at the store level," according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.
