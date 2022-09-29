Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Related
CBS Sports
WATCH: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 702 to tie Babe Ruth for second on all-time RBI list
Albert Pujols' milestone-rich final season in Major League Baseball continued apace on Sunday, as he moved into a tie with the luminous Babe Ruth for second place on the all-time RBI list. In fitting fashion, Pujols' history-making ribbie came on a home run -- the 702nd home run of his...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with illness
Torres was removed from Monday's lineup against the Rangers since he's under the weather, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. Torres was scratched from the lineup just over an hour before first pitch, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench for the series opener in Texas. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of the Yankees' final two regular-season games.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. After recording just three hits in his last 12 games, Toro will return to the minors. 2022 has been a disappointing campaign that saw him slash .179/.236/.314 over 339 plate appearances. If he shows signs of progress over the offseason, there is still a chance he could make the Mariners' big-league roster in 2023.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Perfect at plate Monday
Stott went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 3-0 win over the Astros. Stott reached base in all four of his plate appearances Monday, just the second time that he has reached base four times in his young career. The home run, a solo shot which came in the top of the eighth, was his 10th of the season and first since Sept. 3. The rookie is heating up to close the season, as he is now 9-for-17 over his last five games with three steals, four runs scored and five RBI.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Remains on bench
Perez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians. Perez's sore left thumb will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row, but the Royals haven't yet placed him on the injured list and presumably remain hopeful that he might be able to start in either of the remaining two games on the team's 2022 schedule. MJ Melendez will get a turn behind the dish Monday in Perez's stead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Ortiz: Back in majors
Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Ortiz will rejoin the Giants on Sunday after he spent the past couple weeks in the minors. The 26-year-old has allowed one earned run with a 3:2 K:BB across 6.1 big-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Giants' Andrew Vasquez: Contract selected Monday
Vasquez's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vasquez lost his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster in late August but went unclaimed on waivers and remained in the organization. He should serve as a low-leverage reliever during the Giants' final series of the regular season after Thomas Szapucki (hip) was placed on the 15-day IL.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Resting Saturday
Crawford isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. The Mariners are resting several starters Saturday after clinching a postseason berth Friday night, and Crawford will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop and leading off.
CBS Sports
Astros' Josh James: Undergoes surgery
James underwent surgery on his flexor tendon this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. James has spent the last several months recovering from a lat strain and suffered a setback during his rehab assignment in mid-September due to forearm discomfort. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be ready for spring training in 2023 following his procedure.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Returns to form Sunday
Cruz went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Cardinals. After receiving the day off Saturday, Cruz returned to form with two timely hits and a walk Sunday. The rookie led off the third with a single, stole second base to record his 10th steal of the season and came around to score on a sacrifice fly to put the Pirates up 4-3. He also scored after smashing a double in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5. Over his last 10 games, Cruz is batting .308 (12-for-39) with nine runs, two RBI and three stolen bases.
Comments / 0