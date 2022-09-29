Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald’s to offer ‘adult’ meal boxes with bizarre little figurines
(NEXSTAR) – McDonald’s is saving its freakiest toys for the adults. On Tuesday morning, McDonald’s announced that it had partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market — a streetwear brand embraced by the likes of Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among other high-profile fans — to repackage the Happy Meal “experience” for an older audience. The result of their collaboration is the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box: a Happy Meal-style offering packaged with one of four bizarre little figurines.
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell
Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Iconic $10 Taco Pass For One Day Only
Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Beloved Menu Deal
While Taco Bell had many promotions and limited-time offers over the years, few were as popular as the Taco Lovers Pass. Back in January, the chain, which is a part of Yum! Brands (YUM) , launched the monthly subscription: For $10 a month, pass holders could order one of seven of the chain's popular tacos every day over the course of 30 days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
Taco Bell is bringing another favorite back — and fans get to decide which one
Two of the chain’s “most requested” items are going head-to-head to earn a spot back on the menu.
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
I tried Taco Bell's Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, and it's my new favorite menu item
Taco Bell's new Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito comes packed with four different types of cheeses — including a nacho cheese sauce.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
You Can Get These Massive Cheeseburgers for Just $2.99 at Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
While Wendy's is cueing up free Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburgers, you've got a very limited window to snag it. Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, on the other hand, are serving up massive $2.99 cheeseburgers through the end of October. And did I mention, you've got more than one whopping burger boat...
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day lands on September 18. You can count on the faux holiday to land you a whole lot of deals on burgers. Those discounts are going to come from restaurants all over the place. Fast food chains like McDonald's are going to have deals. Fast casual spots like Wayback Burgers will be slinging offers. And so will local restaurants. Whatever you're looking for, burger-wise, you're likely to find it on National Cheeseburger Day.
CBS News
Christmas toys 2022: We are obsessed with the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle, a singing, pooping purple turtle toy
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Here at CBS Essentials, we do a lot of serious research into toys to find the hottest gifts of the...
PETS・
iheart.com
Taco Bell Celebrates Taco Day By Selling $10 Limited Time Taco Subscription
Taco Bell Celebrates Taco Day All Month To celebrate National Taco Day, Taco Bell is touting the limited-time return of its digital taco subscription, the Taco Lover’s Pass. The pass is available exclusively on the Taco Bell app for Rewards members for only one day, on October 4th. The Taco Lover’s Pass allows fans to redeem one of seven iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days all for $10. To unlock the daily taco tastings, Rewards Members can simply purchase the Taco Lover’s Pass via the app on October 4. After buying the pass, a hidden category will unlock on the app menu, allowing fans to choose a taco and redeem in-restaurant for 30 days! Could you eat tacos 30 days in a row? What food could you ear for 30 days in a row?
Elite Daily
I Tried TikTok's Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Hack & It's Better Than The OG
Having the Mexican Pizza back on the menu at Taco Bell is exciting on its own, but TikTok has taken it to another level. Not only did Doja Cat and Dolly Parton star in a Mexican Pizza musical on TikTok, but TikTok’s Mexican Pizza hack also makes the fan-favorite menu item even more delicious. While you can always enjoy your Mexican Pizza by itself with your favorite hot sauce, you’ll need to order a few more add-ons if you want to take your taste buds to the next level.
Polygon
The Halloween Countdown: 31 days of horror to watch
Sure, here at Polygon we cover horror year-round. We have our rolling lists of the best horror movies you can watch at home and the best horror movies on Netflix that are updated every month of the year. But even for year-round horror fans, Halloween is a special time of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Pizza Hut relaunches 'fan favourite' mac 'n' cheese stuffed crust pizza including secret menu items
Hybrid food mash-ups have gifted hungry souls with the likes of cruffins, cronuts and doughnut cheeseburgers. Now Pizza Hut is stepping back up to the plate with a nostalgic mash-up of foods that deserve their own food group - mac 'n' cheese and pizza. The restaurant chain is launching three...
Allrecipes.com
Chocolate-Candy Corn Pretzel Bites
This 3-ingredient recipe has been one of my favorite fall treats for years — the hardest past is just unwrapping the hugs! These salty-sweet bites look cute and creative with very little effort, plus the combination of chewy and crunchy textures makes them absolutely irresistible. This is the only way I'll eat candy corn!
Food Beast
'Pancake Spaghetti' Unlocks Delicious New Possibilities For Breakfast
@brianaarchuleta Or as he likes to call squiggle cakes #breakfast #foodie #viralfoodtrend #tryit #pancakes #breakfasttime #husbandcreations #morning #delicious #invention #thefuture ♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg. I'm pretty sure I've dreamt about the concept of a breakfast pasta before. The thought of diving into my day with a bowl...
Popculture
'Hell's Kitchen': See How Gordon Ramsay's Cooking Competition Blurs Reality Ahead of Premiere
Does Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen truly live up to its name? Fox's reality cooking series features chefs from across the country in a winner-take-all elimination contest competing in a figurative pressure cooker for the role of head chef and a substantial cash prize. The intensity of anger on screen makes this series stand out from a sea of similar shows. With contestants squabbling and Ramsay's trademark dramatic dress downs, that constant intensity may seem impossible to capture realistically; unfortunately, there are only a handful of reality shows that are genuinely real.
Boo! Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ Schedule Is Hauntingly Good
Get ready for lots of spooky fun with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. With September wrapping up, it’s time to officially get in the Halloween spirit with lots of spooky shows and films. Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is here for all your creepy, crawly needs. The...
thepioneerwoman.com
Peanut Butter Fudge
Why don't sweet treats like peanut butter fudge make it into our rotation of easy no-bake desserts more often? Even though it's made from ingredients you probably already have in your pantry and takes no time to throw together, homemade fudge just feels more special. Make it around the holidays as a Christmas dessert and it'll feel as special as decorating the tree or kissing under the mistletoe (call it a sweet Christmas tradition). The secret to great fudge is to get your pan fully prepped before cooking the sugar mixture; you want to be ready to pour the moment it's ready so you get soft fudge and not chewy caramel. The chocolate drizzle is optional here, but if using, be sure to add it after slicing the fudge so it doesn't break off once set. Gift this fudge to the peanut butter lovers in your family—just don't be surprised if they ask for it every year!
Comments / 0