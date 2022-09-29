Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
WATCH: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 702 to tie Babe Ruth for second on all-time RBI list
Albert Pujols' milestone-rich final season in Major League Baseball continued apace on Sunday, as he moved into a tie with the luminous Babe Ruth for second place on the all-time RBI list. In fitting fashion, Pujols' history-making ribbie came on a home run -- the 702nd home run of his...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Abraham Toro: Optioned to Triple-A
Toro was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. After recording just three hits in his last 12 games, Toro will return to the minors. 2022 has been a disappointing campaign that saw him slash .179/.236/.314 over 339 plate appearances. If he shows signs of progress over the offseason, there is still a chance he could make the Mariners' big-league roster in 2023.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jordan Groshans: Moves into utility role
Groshans is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Groshans started in six of the Marlins' past seven games at third base and went 6-for-23 with no extra-base hits, one walk and three runs. Now that Joey Wendle is healthy again to close out the season, Groshans may handle more of a utility role during the Marlins' three-game series with Atlanta.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Absent from practice
MacKinnon missed Monday's practice session after taking a puck to the face Sunday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. MacKinnon's status hasn't been officially updated by the team but it seems unlikely the world-class center will be in action for Monday's preseason clash with Dallas. Unless MacKinnon misses regular-season contests, he should be capable of challenging for another 90-point campaign after having missed that mark by just two points last year.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Reds' TJ Friedl: Exits with leg injury
Friedl was removed from Monday's game against the Cubs after suffering a leg injury while sliding into third base, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Friedl was struggling to put any weight on his leg after attempting to steal, and he had to be helped off the field. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Playing time on rise
Barrero will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs. Before resting in Sunday's 8-1 loss to Chicago, Barrero had started in each of the past five games. He'll be back in the lineup as the series with the Cubs shifts to Cincinnati, but the 24-year-old hasn't done much to prove that he's deserving of a full-time role heading into 2023. Over his last 12 games, Barrero has gone 5-for-41 with a 48.8 percent strikeout rate.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Nick Mears: Joins big-league bullpen
The Pirates recalled Mears from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Starting pitcher Luis Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A to open up a spot on the 28-man active roster for Mears, who will be available out of the bullpen over the Bucs' final three games of the season. Mears has missed most of the season while recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but he's been healthy since late July and was pitching regularly out of the Triple-A bullpen prior to his promotion. Over his final nine outings at Triple-A, Mears allowed three runs (two earned) and struck out nine over 12.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Remains on bench
Perez (thumb) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians. Perez's sore left thumb will keep him on the bench for the second day in a row, but the Royals haven't yet placed him on the injured list and presumably remain hopeful that he might be able to start in either of the remaining two games on the team's 2022 schedule. MJ Melendez will get a turn behind the dish Monday in Perez's stead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games, and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Perfect at plate Monday
Stott went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 3-0 win over the Astros. Stott reached base in all four of his plate appearances Monday, just the second time that he has reached base four times in his young career. The home run, a solo shot which came in the top of the eighth, was his 10th of the season and first since Sept. 3. The rookie is heating up to close the season, as he is now 9-for-17 over his last five games with three steals, four runs scored and five RBI.
CBS Sports
Giants' Luis Ortiz: Back in majors
Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Ortiz will rejoin the Giants on Sunday after he spent the past couple weeks in the minors. The 26-year-old has allowed one earned run with a 3:2 K:BB across 6.1 big-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Mets' Starling Marte: Done for regular season
Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte (finger) won't be ready to return from the 10-day injured list any sooner than Friday, depending on how he fares in workouts over the next few days, Deesha Thosar of Fox Sports reports. Showalter's comments confirm that Marte has been ruled out through the...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Takes seat Monday
Cabrera isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rangers. Cabrera has recorded hits in eight consecutive games, slashing .419/.471/.677 with a homer, two triples, a double, eight RBI, four runs, two walks and six strikeouts during that time. He'll get a breather while Marwin Gonzalez starts in left field and bats ninth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Andrew Vasquez: Contract selected Monday
Vasquez's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Vasquez lost his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster in late August but went unclaimed on waivers and remained in the organization. He should serve as a low-leverage reliever during the Giants' final series of the regular season after Thomas Szapucki (hip) was placed on the 15-day IL.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
Comments / 0