Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Orlene set to strike Mexico on Monday
Hurricane Orlene, the 16th named storm of the East Pacific hurricane season, is forecast to reach the coast of the Mexican mainland on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.
No Rate Increase for Missoula Electric Cooperative Members This Winter
After receiving a report that customers of Northwestern Energy will be paying more this winter for heating their homes and businesses at the rate of inflation, approximately eight percent, we reached out to Missoula Electric Cooperative for their winter rate forecast. Manager of Communications and Public Relations Kelsey Lodge provided...
Flathead Reservation Students Headed to Kennedy Space Center
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just imagine, middle school students from the Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation will be traveling courtesy of the University of Montana Spectrum Discovery Area to the Kennedy Space Center in early October to view the launch of the Space X Crew-5 mission.
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0