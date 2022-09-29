Cameron Rising, Utah- Rising was fantastic in the Utes 42-16 win over Oregon State, completing 20 passes on 26 attempts for 199 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The stat that really sticks out about Rising’s performance though, is the fact that 12 of his 29 drop backs ended in a Utah first down. This was while facing an Oregon State secondary that has been elite all season and is arguably the best in the conference. Rising was making all the right reads, hitting receivers on time and knew when to tuck it and run. I questioned Rising’s ability to complete intermediate throws a couple of weeks ago, but on Saturday, he was great throwing to that area, completing four of five passes for 58 yards. On the season, Rising is averaging 8.2 yards per attempt, has an adjusted completion percentage of 74.3% while averaging nine air yards per attempt. He is also leading the PAC-12 in QBR. We are now two weeks into conference play, and so far, Rising is the only quarterback in the conference who has shown no outstanding weaknesses in his game.

