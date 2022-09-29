Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama EnDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
247Sports
USC offense delivers on third down as Caleb Williams' athleticism makes difference
USC’s offense returned to the friendly confines of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against Arizona State and the result was similar to every other Trojan home game this season. The 42-25 win was USC’s fourth game with 40+ points with three of those coming at the Coliseum. The Trojans put up a staggering 5.25 points per drive, averaged 7.2 yards per play, and scored six red zone touchdowns on seven trips inside the red zone.
247Sports
PAC-12 Quarterback Power Rankings: Post Week Five
Cameron Rising, Utah- Rising was fantastic in the Utes 42-16 win over Oregon State, completing 20 passes on 26 attempts for 199 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The stat that really sticks out about Rising’s performance though, is the fact that 12 of his 29 drop backs ended in a Utah first down. This was while facing an Oregon State secondary that has been elite all season and is arguably the best in the conference. Rising was making all the right reads, hitting receivers on time and knew when to tuck it and run. I questioned Rising’s ability to complete intermediate throws a couple of weeks ago, but on Saturday, he was great throwing to that area, completing four of five passes for 58 yards. On the season, Rising is averaging 8.2 yards per attempt, has an adjusted completion percentage of 74.3% while averaging nine air yards per attempt. He is also leading the PAC-12 in QBR. We are now two weeks into conference play, and so far, Rising is the only quarterback in the conference who has shown no outstanding weaknesses in his game.
247Sports
Two Ducks earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after Stanford win
Oregon's dominating win against Stanford this past Saturday resulted in two of its star players earning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. Oregon senior offensive lineman T.J. Bass was named the league's Offensive Lineman of the week, while starting defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus earned his Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honor for the second time in three weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA
On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
247Sports
PODCAST: What's the bigger trap game upcoming for the Ducks?
The Oregon Ducks are now in the meat of their schedule and have played five games, which now presents potential trap games coming up for the Ducks. What game will be Oregon's tougher trap game this month, or is there even a trap game? Plus is it time to give Bucky Irving the bulk of the carries or do we like seeing the staff still split up the carries? Should Jay Butterfield be getting a few snaps at QB as well? Plus what's the deal with Justin Flowe?
Comments / 0