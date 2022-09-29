‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Premiere Event Beats Out Previous Season Ratings
NBC’s three-hour Law & Order crossover premiere was the most-watched and highest-rated program the night that it aired, according to Live + 3 data obtained by Variety. The special aired from 8-11 p.m. on September 22, and the special event marked the debut of Season 22 of Law & Order, Season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Season 3 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.
‘Blue’s Clues’ Original Host Steve Burns Returns in Trailer for New Movie (VIDEO)
Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, is starring alongside the other hosts of the show — Donovan Patton (Joe) and Josh Dela Cruz (Josh) — in Blue’s Big City Adventure., which just released its first trailer. According to the movie’s synopsis, courtesy of Paramount+,...
‘Big Mouth’ Unveils Season 6 Guest Star Lineup & New Trailer (VIDEO)
Big Mouth is almost back for more pubescent hijinks in the show’s upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and ahead of the October 28 premiere, the streamer has unveiled a new trailer and announced an all-star cast of guest voices. Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s childhood, Big Mouth...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 3-9): ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 3-9.
‘NCIS’ Tries to Get Torres to Let Others in After Gibbs & Bishop’s Exits (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for NCIS Season 20 Episode 3 “Unearth.”]. The good news: Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is still in therapy with Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo) and isn’t drinking on NCIS. The bad news is: He’s being slow to take the necessary steps.
‘Firefly Lane’ to Return for Super-Sized Second & Final Season at Netflix
Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix. After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.
Cornered: Why ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Is Now a ‘Stay-at-Home Guy’ (VIDEO)
It may be hard to get in-depth insight from the cast about what’s to come on The Walking Dead — spoilers are too risky! — but when the stars stopped by the TV Insider studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to prepare to say goodbye and tease the final season, we were able to get Norman Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) to open up about himself.
'The Walking Dead' begins ambling toward its end. But it's not dying anytime soon
After 11 years and countless splattered heads, "The Walking Dead" begins its final run of eight episodes on Sunday, more than two years after that plan was announced. Yet anyone under the impression that zombies will be shuffling off AMC -- to Buffalo or anywhere else -- are in for a rude awakening.
Bob Saget's final film will premiere at the Austin Film Festival
Those behind the film "Daniel's Gotta Die" are saddened that Bob Saget didn't live to see it. The movie, set to premiere later this month at the Austin Film Festival, stars Saget in what turned out to be his final starring role in a film. The actor and comedian died January at the age of 65.
Fox Business Network’s Prime Fall Lineup Includes Mike Rowe, Kelsey Grammer & More
Mike Rowe, Kelsey Grammer, and others will be hosting original and returning programs as part of Fox Business Network’s FBN Prime this fall. TV Insider can exclusively reveal the programming slate for the third season of Fox Business Network’s popular programming block, beginning Monday, October 17. Returning to the lineup: all-new episodes of How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone, and American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch.
Here's Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' Tonight
Stars. Dancing with the Stars. For Week 3 of season 31, the 14 remaining pairs put down their martinis to shake (not stir) it up on the dance floor, performing to a song from a James Bond movie in celebration of the franchise's 60th anniversary. And by the end, we were left wondering who was voted out of the competition.
Christmas is coming early with Lindsay Lohan holiday film
Netflix chose October 3, naturally, to drop more information about Lindsay Lohan's upcoming Christmas movie. That day has special significance given that it is "Mean Girls Day."
‘Below Deck Down Under’: Captain Jason Reveals Why He Had to ‘Rise Above It’ With Chef Ryan
Captain Jason Chambers shared why he didn't go hard on chef Ryan McKeown on 'Below Deck Down Under' but also why it took a while for him to fire the chef.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer offers glimpse of new Black Panther
We are one step closer to learning the identity of the new Black Panther. Marvel has debuted a new and longer trailer for the forthcoming film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
