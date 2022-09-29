ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala

At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Exploration of form, rather than narrative, is what drives Melitta Baumeister. It also keeps a steady stream of interns knocking on her door in Washington Heights. They always say, “I want to know how you make these shapes,” says the designer with a laugh. There’s not a single...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Can Even Make a Canadian Tuxedo Sexy

Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iman
Person
Donyale Luna
Person
Duckie Thot
Person
Zac Posen
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Zendaya
Person
Pat Cleveland
Person
Joan Smalls
Person
Edward Enninful
Person
Olivier Rousteing
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo

Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Runways#Fashion Brands#Cultural History#Racism#Supreme Models Tracks#Machine#Reynolds#Woma
Vogue Magazine

Bella Hadid Nails One of Y2K's Most Controversial Shoe Trends

There are plenty of contentious footwear combinations out in the world—tights with open-toe heels, socks and sandals—and Bella Hadid has managed to nail one of the most controversial. Today in Paris, the model stepped out in a square-toe heel with flared denim jeans. The look is ’00s to the core, a staple in the era’s rom coms, music videos, and on the more casual red carpets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Lily James Fuels the Red Hair Trend With a New Copper Color

It’s been quite the year for Lily James in the hair department. Not only did she experiment with platinum blonde (albeit via a wig) when she starred as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, but she also managed to pull off a dramatic jet black shade, complete with micro-fringe, for a Versace campaign. In between, she tried shades of caramel and chocolate brown, along with some sun-kissed balayage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Vogue Magazine

Plus-Size Model James Corbin on the Power of Walking in Fashion Week

The fashion-month runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the catwalks. Progress in the menswear space, however, has been even more stagnant: This season has seen few plus-size male models sport the new collections. But during London Fashion Week earlier this month, S.S. Daley’s spring 2023 show featured several plus-size male models—one of whom was James Corbin, a 23-year-old London-based model on the rise. Below, Corbin sounds off on the power that came with him walking Fashion Week and where he hopes fashion can head in the future.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

What Emma Raducanu Thought of Her First Fashion Show

You may be used to seeing British tennis star Emma Raducanu playing on the court—but this week, the pro athlete traded in her sneakers for heels to take in the latest fashions at Paris Fashion Week. While Raducanu has traveled the world for her various tournaments, she admits she has a soft spot for the City of Light. “I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu says. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit—it’s so pretty!”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Is Fall’s Ultimate Fashion It Girl—Here’s How to Shop Her Best Looks

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Katie Holmes steps out on the streets of New York (or anywhere for that matter), like clockwork, fashion folk immediately flock to see—and shop!—her latest looks. The Katie Holmes fashion formula is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think go-to pairs of denim, plain but perfect white T-shirts, covetable cardigans, and city-stomping boots. For fall fashion specifically, Holmes defines what it means to be a modern bohemian woman, stepping out in boho-inspired frocks from her favorites, Ulla Johnson, Khaite, and Jonathan Simkhai. At this season’s New York Fashion Week, she continued to cement herself as fall’s ultimate fashion It girl, donning a matching floral set from Ulla Johnson paired with black knee-high boots from Khaite. We’d call this a total sartorial success. The boho style isn’t the only trend she’s mastered, Holmes also knows how to toughen up any look with a platform boot or an edgy black blazer. While she’s often seen sporting several of the season’s hottest new items, her style feels approachable for the everyday woman, which is why we continue to reference—and revere—her polished looks season after season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Chloé’s Rave-Inspired Metallic Eye Takes Less Than a Minute to Re-create

“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars; it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumored IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa, and More

We’re right in the middle of Paris Fashion Week, and if you’re not there in person, that’s ok! There’s plenty to watch on Instagram. Shalom Harlow gave us a saucy look into the Saint Laurent afterparty, where she posed in a full femme fatale look. The supermodel wore a long gray coat but opted to go a bit bare underneath, and wore only a bra, black underwear, and a pair of sheer pantyhose. Her caption said it all: “TOO HOT”. And to make things even hotter, the snap was taken by her fellow runway walker in crime, Eva Herzigova. Ooh la la!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

At Paris’s Caviar Kaspia, Hailey Bieber Fetes Her Collaboration With Wardrobe.NYC

On Wednesday night in Paris, Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner to celebrate her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, which debuted earlier this month with a second drop arriving this week. (Many of the guests in attendance could be spotted in the just-launched looks.) Cofounders Christine Centenera and Josh Goot joined Bieber to curate a dazzling dinner party filled with laughter, looks, and plenty of vodka.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ Will Be The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition

Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011—and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”
MUSEUMS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy