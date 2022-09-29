All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Katie Holmes steps out on the streets of New York (or anywhere for that matter), like clockwork, fashion folk immediately flock to see—and shop!—her latest looks. The Katie Holmes fashion formula is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think go-to pairs of denim, plain but perfect white T-shirts, covetable cardigans, and city-stomping boots. For fall fashion specifically, Holmes defines what it means to be a modern bohemian woman, stepping out in boho-inspired frocks from her favorites, Ulla Johnson, Khaite, and Jonathan Simkhai. At this season’s New York Fashion Week, she continued to cement herself as fall’s ultimate fashion It girl, donning a matching floral set from Ulla Johnson paired with black knee-high boots from Khaite. We’d call this a total sartorial success. The boho style isn’t the only trend she’s mastered, Holmes also knows how to toughen up any look with a platform boot or an edgy black blazer. While she’s often seen sporting several of the season’s hottest new items, her style feels approachable for the everyday woman, which is why we continue to reference—and revere—her polished looks season after season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO