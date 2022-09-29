Read full article on original website
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Exploration of form, rather than narrative, is what drives Melitta Baumeister. It also keeps a steady stream of interns knocking on her door in Washington Heights. They always say, “I want to know how you make these shapes,” says the designer with a laugh. There’s not a single...
Emily Ratajkowski Can Even Make a Canadian Tuxedo Sexy
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
Valentino’s Trippy, Logo-Tattooed Faces Were an Optical Illusion
At today’s Valentino show in Paris, the house’s iconic VLogo print was everywhere, from head to toe—even becoming a face-first beauty statement. On top of imperceptibly perfected skin makeup artist Pat McGrath describes as “the new naked,” four otherwordly complexions served as a canvas for meticulously painted logo face tattoos.
The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Maude Apatow, Tracee Ellis Ross, and More
Whether they occurred backstage on tour or during Paris Fashion Week, this week’s beauty moments most likely to stop you midscroll showcased strikingly individual hair and makeup. Always one for full-throttle stage face, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry shared a backstage snap of her Surrealism-inflected glitter wings and cascades of...
Inside the Albie Awards: George and Amal Clooney’s Inaugural Star-Studded Fête
It’s no secret that George and Amal Clooney are the quintessential power couple, and their latest venture puts their massive celebrity to noble use. Last night in New York City, the Clooneys, cofounders of The Clooney Foundation for Justice, debuted their inaugural Albie Awards, designed to honor courageous defenders of justice across the globe.
Bella Hadid Nails One of Y2K's Most Controversial Shoe Trends
There are plenty of contentious footwear combinations out in the world—tights with open-toe heels, socks and sandals—and Bella Hadid has managed to nail one of the most controversial. Today in Paris, the model stepped out in a square-toe heel with flared denim jeans. The look is ’00s to the core, a staple in the era’s rom coms, music videos, and on the more casual red carpets.
Jean Touitou Collaborates With Himself for a 35th-Anniversary A.P.C. Collection
Jean Touitou was on stage at La Boule Noire, a music venue in the 18th, late last night. The occasion was the 35th birthday of his A.P.C. label. Though he shudders at the marketing opportunities that brand anniversaries have become, it’s no small milestone, so he reluctantly agreed to be the subject of the company’s latest interaction.
Lily James Fuels the Red Hair Trend With a New Copper Color
It’s been quite the year for Lily James in the hair department. Not only did she experiment with platinum blonde (albeit via a wig) when she starred as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, but she also managed to pull off a dramatic jet black shade, complete with micro-fringe, for a Versace campaign. In between, she tried shades of caramel and chocolate brown, along with some sun-kissed balayage.
Plus-Size Model James Corbin on the Power of Walking in Fashion Week
The fashion-month runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the catwalks. Progress in the menswear space, however, has been even more stagnant: This season has seen few plus-size male models sport the new collections. But during London Fashion Week earlier this month, S.S. Daley’s spring 2023 show featured several plus-size male models—one of whom was James Corbin, a 23-year-old London-based model on the rise. Below, Corbin sounds off on the power that came with him walking Fashion Week and where he hopes fashion can head in the future.
What Emma Raducanu Thought of Her First Fashion Show
You may be used to seeing British tennis star Emma Raducanu playing on the court—but this week, the pro athlete traded in her sneakers for heels to take in the latest fashions at Paris Fashion Week. While Raducanu has traveled the world for her various tournaments, she admits she has a soft spot for the City of Light. “I love Paris and the food, so I always try to have some good meals,” Raducanu says. “I was only in Paris for a very short time though, so I didn’t have a chance to do too much. I did get around the city a little bit—it’s so pretty!”
Katie Holmes Is Fall’s Ultimate Fashion It Girl—Here’s How to Shop Her Best Looks
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Katie Holmes steps out on the streets of New York (or anywhere for that matter), like clockwork, fashion folk immediately flock to see—and shop!—her latest looks. The Katie Holmes fashion formula is one where solid wardrobe essentials shine—think go-to pairs of denim, plain but perfect white T-shirts, covetable cardigans, and city-stomping boots. For fall fashion specifically, Holmes defines what it means to be a modern bohemian woman, stepping out in boho-inspired frocks from her favorites, Ulla Johnson, Khaite, and Jonathan Simkhai. At this season’s New York Fashion Week, she continued to cement herself as fall’s ultimate fashion It girl, donning a matching floral set from Ulla Johnson paired with black knee-high boots from Khaite. We’d call this a total sartorial success. The boho style isn’t the only trend she’s mastered, Holmes also knows how to toughen up any look with a platform boot or an edgy black blazer. While she’s often seen sporting several of the season’s hottest new items, her style feels approachable for the everyday woman, which is why we continue to reference—and revere—her polished looks season after season.
Chloé’s Rave-Inspired Metallic Eye Takes Less Than a Minute to Re-create
“Fusion energy rave culture” is how Gabriela Hearst described the scene she created for today’s Chloé show. “It moves the stars; it moves you,” she explained of the solar power system that radiates from the sun and stars. In her interpretation (and rumored IRL rave research), a party-hard Parisian iconoclast character came to life inside the Pavillon Vendôme. Rather than the barely there beauty that’s become synonymous with the label, silver DIY painted lids and slicked-forward side parts played off lipstick red leather dresses, biker-chic jackets, and hot shorts.
Doja Cat Performed at Kenzo’s Paris Fashion Week Bash
Kenzo is back. The brand, which launched in 1970 under founder Kenzo Takada, has undergone a renaissance after Nigo took the creative reins last year. And his party Friday night showed just how hot the brand is. Cirque d’Hiver served as the venue. The whimsical, miniature Colosseum, commissioned by Napoleon...
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa, and More
We’re right in the middle of Paris Fashion Week, and if you’re not there in person, that’s ok! There’s plenty to watch on Instagram. Shalom Harlow gave us a saucy look into the Saint Laurent afterparty, where she posed in a full femme fatale look. The supermodel wore a long gray coat but opted to go a bit bare underneath, and wore only a bra, black underwear, and a pair of sheer pantyhose. Her caption said it all: “TOO HOT”. And to make things even hotter, the snap was taken by her fellow runway walker in crime, Eva Herzigova. Ooh la la!
At Paris’s Caviar Kaspia, Hailey Bieber Fetes Her Collaboration With Wardrobe.NYC
On Wednesday night in Paris, Hailey Bieber hosted a dinner to celebrate her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, which debuted earlier this month with a second drop arriving this week. (Many of the guests in attendance could be spotted in the just-launched looks.) Cofounders Christine Centenera and Josh Goot joined Bieber to curate a dazzling dinner party filled with laughter, looks, and plenty of vodka.
‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ Will Be The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Spring 2023 Costume Institute Exhibition
Karl Lagerfeld was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute, from the Seventh on Sale benefit in 1991 to “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011—and of course for the Chanel exhibition in 2005. And yet, says the Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu Curator in Charge, Andrew Bolton: “Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself! He would say, ‘Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women’s bodies, on men’s bodies.’”
