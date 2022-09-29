Read full article on original website
Bella Hadid Has Her Futuristic Coperni Slip Dress Spray-Painted on Live on the Runway
Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the brains behind the ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni. For the brand’s spring 2023 collection, the design duo – who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year – pushed the boundaries of fashion technology even further. “It’s our celebration of women’s silhouettes from centuries past,” Vaillant says in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. “And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too,” adds Meyer.
Katie Holmes’s Leather Dress and Chunky Shoes Are a Perfect Fall Combo
Katie Holmes, noted stylish New Yorker, has touched down in Paris! The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, where she attended Chloé’s spring 2023 show this morning. (She’s a big fan of the label, having worn designer Gabriela Hearst’s wares multiple times this summer.) Her front row outfit obviously didn’t disappoint: She wore a refined dress-and-shoe pairing that’s perfect outfit inspiration for the crisp fall weeks head.
On a day with three of the biggest guns of Paris on the schedule, each one boasting, if that’s the right word, its own unique mix of celebrities and traffic jams, Olivier Theyskens offered something different. Down a quiet street in the Marais, he opened the courtyard of his studio at twilight, set out the champagne—we needed a drink after the soaked back-and-forthing in the rain—and walked marveling observers around an arrangement of 26 exquisite looks, all of them made by his tiny team of six, many by hand.
Supreme Models Tracks the History of the Black Model in Fashion
Thankfully, the days of one or two Black models being the fashion industry’s It girls are gone. There are a growing number of marquee names walking down the runways: Adut Akech, Duckie Thot, Precious Lee, and many others. Sadly, this was not always the case. How did the Black model finally get embraced, and celebrated, by fashion brands and publications?
Emily Ratajkowski Can Even Make a Canadian Tuxedo Sexy
Today in Paris, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a Canadian tuxedo of dramatic proportions. Worn to the Loewe spring 23 show, the model’s statement-making baggy jeans pooled around her feet. Her jacket was tied in the front—forget about the buttons—to give the effect of a plunging neckline. Sure, Ratajkowski has never been one to shy away from a bold look, but this one remixes a rather staid classic.
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Andie MacDowell’s Natural Gray Curls Shine on the Runway in Paris
Resplendent in stripes, sequins, and marabou feathers, Andie MacDowell was a sight to behold on the L’Oréal Paris Le Define Walk Your Worth runway during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Showing off her honed legs, the 64-year-old was the epitome of exuberant as she posed and danced joyously down the catwalk.
How To Get Hailey Bieber’s Perfect Slicked-Back Bun
Serving executive realness in a camel coat from her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC, Hailey Bieber hit Paris in ultra-sleek style this week. Aside from the fact she was showing off the glossiest legs seen this side of summer, the model’s slicked-back bun was the perfect addition to her minimalist ensemble.
The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Maude Apatow, Tracee Ellis Ross, and More
Whether they occurred backstage on tour or during Paris Fashion Week, this week’s beauty moments most likely to stop you midscroll showcased strikingly individual hair and makeup. Always one for full-throttle stage face, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry shared a backstage snap of her Surrealism-inflected glitter wings and cascades of...
Valentino’s Trippy, Logo-Tattooed Faces Were an Optical Illusion
At today’s Valentino show in Paris, the house’s iconic VLogo print was everywhere, from head to toe—even becoming a face-first beauty statement. On top of imperceptibly perfected skin makeup artist Pat McGrath describes as “the new naked,” four otherwordly complexions served as a canvas for meticulously painted logo face tattoos.
Doja Cat Performed at Kenzo’s Paris Fashion Week Bash
Kenzo is back. The brand, which launched in 1970 under founder Kenzo Takada, has undergone a renaissance after Nigo took the creative reins last year. And his party Friday night showed just how hot the brand is. Cirque d’Hiver served as the venue. The whimsical, miniature Colosseum, commissioned by Napoleon...
Amal Clooney Evokes Flapper Girl-Style in Gilded Versace
Dressed in a gilded Atelier Versace gown dripping with chandelier beads, Amal Clooney joined her husband George Clooney at the inaugural Albie Awards—a new event established by the couple and the Clooney Foundation to honor “global justice defenders [journalists, human rights leaders] who are at great risk for what they do”—in New York on Thursday night.
Plus-Size Model James Corbin on the Power of Walking in Fashion Week
The fashion-month runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the catwalks. Progress in the menswear space, however, has been even more stagnant: This season has seen few plus-size male models sport the new collections. But during London Fashion Week earlier this month, S.S. Daley’s spring 2023 show featured several plus-size male models—one of whom was James Corbin, a 23-year-old London-based model on the rise. Below, Corbin sounds off on the power that came with him walking Fashion Week and where he hopes fashion can head in the future.
Lily James Fuels the Red Hair Trend With a New Copper Color
It’s been quite the year for Lily James in the hair department. Not only did she experiment with platinum blonde (albeit via a wig) when she starred as Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, but she also managed to pull off a dramatic jet black shade, complete with micro-fringe, for a Versace campaign. In between, she tried shades of caramel and chocolate brown, along with some sun-kissed balayage.
Jean Touitou Collaborates With Himself for a 35th-Anniversary A.P.C. Collection
Jean Touitou was on stage at La Boule Noire, a music venue in the 18th, late last night. The occasion was the 35th birthday of his A.P.C. label. Though he shudders at the marketing opportunities that brand anniversaries have become, it’s no small milestone, so he reluctantly agreed to be the subject of the company’s latest interaction.
Hey! Is That Kylie Jenner, or a Very Glam Batgirl?
Kylie Jenner illustrated the power of a full-coverage look today in Paris. The beauty entrepreneur opted for a body-hugging dress at the Acne Studios’ spring 23 show. The dress felt like a modern twist on ’70s disco glamor with its dramatic winged sleeves, à la Donna Summer. Jenner completed the slightly campy look with some statement-making, Alien-esque sunglasses. The ensemble reads: “Batgirl at a Studio 54 party.” Fabulous.
“There’s No One That’s Not Welcome”: Kanye West on YZY, Paris and His Three Phases in Fashion
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Tonight at a Parisian location that would be irresponsible to share, Kanye West — or Ye, as he now prefers — will present his eleventh fashion show, an event that came together away from the official Paris Fashion Week calendar. It will be his ninth collection for Yeezy (which, as of now, is formally named YZY) and his fourth-ever show in Paris.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa, and More
We’re right in the middle of Paris Fashion Week, and if you’re not there in person, that’s ok! There’s plenty to watch on Instagram. Shalom Harlow gave us a saucy look into the Saint Laurent afterparty, where she posed in a full femme fatale look. The supermodel wore a long gray coat but opted to go a bit bare underneath, and wore only a bra, black underwear, and a pair of sheer pantyhose. Her caption said it all: “TOO HOT”. And to make things even hotter, the snap was taken by her fellow runway walker in crime, Eva Herzigova. Ooh la la!
“This Is an Unmanageable Situation”—Ye Drops a Bomb of a YZY Collection in Paris
“It’s interesting to be considered such a controversial figure. Because all I’m doing is putting together a composition for the audience.” So had said Ye on the eve of a show which, when it came to it, proved pretty damned controversial. There were his “White Lives Matter”...
Fans marvel at striking resemblance between Queen Mother’s childhood photos and Princess Charlotte
Fans of the royal family have been stunned by the “striking familial resemblance” between photographs of the Queen Mother as a child and her great-great granddaughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales.Pictures of the late Queen Mother from the archives of Glamis Castle in Scotland were revealed on the historic site’s Instagram and Twitter accounts on Monday (3 October).One photo shows the young Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon sitting against a stone wall in a wide brim hat and a white dress, while the second is a portrait of her holding a stalk with flowers.The castle’s social media team also posted a...
