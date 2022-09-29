If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO