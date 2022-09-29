Read full article on original website
More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown
If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
Christopher Daniels Enjoys Charcuterie With RJ City, Darby Allin Jumps From Waterfall | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 2, 2022. On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Christopher Daniels brings a charcuterie board to RJ City and exposes all the things. Look at the full video above. - Darby Allin, because he's Darby Allin, jumped from a 92-foot waterfall.
Producers, Backstage Talent Meeting Notes From AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Figthful Select has learned the following coaches for AEW Rampage Grand Slam matches. - House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting: BJ Whitmer & Luther. - Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe: Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari. - Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix: Sonjay Dutt.
Wrestling Open Results (9/29): Alec Price, Crowbar, Bobby Orlando, More In Action
Beyond Wrestling held episode 39 of its Wrestling Open series on September 22 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (9/30) Channing Thomas defeated 50 Cal. Anastasia MorningStar defeated Clara Carreras. Pedro Dones & Mane Event defeated...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/1): TV Title Tournament Qualifiers, Bully Ray In Action, More
NWA USA Results (10/1) - NWA Television Championship Qualifying Match #1: AJ Cazana def. Ricky Morton, Jax Dane, Marshe Rockett, Mayweather. - Mercurio and Magic Jake Dumas cut a promo. They're confronted by The Fixers. - Bully Ray def. Jamie Stanley. - La Rebellion cut a promo. - NWA Television...
Hurricane Changes AEW Plans | Grapsody (10/1/22)
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey bring you all the wrestling news for October 1, 2022.
WWE SmackDown On 9/30/22 Sees Dip In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that WWE SmackDown on September 30 scored 2.076 million viewers in preliminary viewers. This is down from last week's preliminary number of 2.385 million viewers and down from last week's final total of 2.535 million viewers.
NXT Level Up Results (9/30): Thea Hail, Ikemen Jiro, Javier Bernal In Action
WWE aired its latest episode of NXT Level Up on September 30. The show was taped at the WWE Performance Center and aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (9/30) Javier Bernal defeats Ru Feng. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward) defeats Valentina...
Shane Helms: Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In This Entire Industry Right Now
Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
Drew McIntyre: I'll Beat The Rock On His Doorstep To Get The Title Off Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre isn't finished with Roman Reigns. McIntyre had the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, but was unsuccessful thanks to Solo Siokio, who cost McIntyre the match. McIntyre looks to regroup at WWE Extreme Rules when he faces Karrion Kross in...
Ludwig Kaiser Comments On Rumors That Vince McMahon 'Lost Interest In Imperium'
Ludwig Kaiser sets the record straight. GUNTHER made an immediate impact when he joined the main roster following WWE WrestleMania, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 episode of SmackDown. Flanked by Ludwig Kaiser, GUNTHER was entrenched as a regular on WWE SmackDown. Before he stepped down as...
Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW
AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
Chelsea Green WALK AND TALK with Sean Ross Sapp!
Fightful spoke with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green for a quick walk and talk at Starrcast. You can see the full interview above, or the transcript below. SEAN ROSS SAPP: “I’m here, Sean Ross Sapp, with a name you know. The nicest member of the...
Dexter Lumis Discusses The Origins Of His In-Ring Name
Dexter Lumis' name was heavily influenced by his love of the horror movie genre. During a recent appearance on MCW Backstage Pass, the WWE Superstar opened up about the origins of his in-ring name and the franchises that eventually led to him becoming Dexter Lumis. “It’s just, hey, you get...
Viewership For 9/29 IMPACT Wrestling Ticks Up Again, Demo Rating Also Rises
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on September 29 drew 100,000 viewers. This number is up from the 82,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating increased on September 29, drawing a 0.02 rating in the 18 to 49...
News On Several Names That Have Changed Under New WWE Regime, And Ones That Haven't
Several WWE names have changed internally within WWE, and we've been asked to clarify some more. As seen, Matt Riddle and Austin Theory both got their full names back upon Triple H's regime taking over. We actually had heard that both were fine with proceeding with just one name, but we've got updates on some others.
Saraya On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo: I Loved My Time In WWE, I'm Happy In AEW Now
Saraya says she appreciated her time in WWE, but she's happy in AEW now. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, and in one memorable line, she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Since then, many fans and critics have interpreted this message as a shot at WWE.
Report: A&E Producing An Episode Of ‘Biography’ On Randy Orton
Randy Orton's career to be chronicled by A&E. WWE has been partnered with A&E for over a year. The partnership has produced content based around the history of WWE and the wrestling landscape as a whole. In the past, WWE has produced two seasons of A&E Biography, shining a spotlight on the careers of names such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Edge, The Bella Twins, and more.
Drew McIntyre Names Who Would Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Drew McIntyre is on the path to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame given how his career has played out thus far. He's a multi-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and more. While he shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, McIntyre does have an idea of who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame should he get the nod.
