ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

More Behind The Fireball Spot On 9/23 WWE Smackdown

If you couldn't tell, the flash paper segment on the September 23 episode of Smackdown did not go as planned. We're told that very clearly, the flash paper was not ready for live TV and didn't work in a moment where it needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell. Word got delivered to Karrion Kross to keep going. He and Drew McIntyre improvised the rest of what happened. We're told that all things considered, everything went as best as possible considering the change. Drew McIntyre was also working through food poisoning.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
El Phantasmo
Person
Lio Rush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#J Cup#Gcw No Signal#Njpw Capital Collision
Fightful

Shane Helms: Sami Zayn Is The Top Performer In This Entire Industry Right Now

Shane Helms has high praise for the honorary uce. Throughout the duration of 2022, Sami Zayn has made memorable moment after memorable moment. Whether it's the highly praised WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville or the current run that he is on with The Bloodline, fans are surely to remember Zayn's 2022 slate for years to come.
WWE
Fightful

Luther And Serpentico Have Been Helping Coach Backstage In AEW

AEW has added a couple of coaches. Many know about the coaches listed on the AEW roster -- Jerry Lynn, Pat Buck, as well as Dean Malenko, Madison Rayne, and active wrestlers like QT Marshall, Ariya Daivari, among others. We've also learned of some more active wrestlers that have been helping out.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Logan Paul And Roman Reigns Face-To-Face Set For 10/7 WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown (10/7) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus. - Roman Reigns and Logan Paul face-to-face. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Fans can check out results from the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.
WWE
Fightful

Chelsea Green WALK AND TALK with Sean Ross Sapp!

Fightful spoke with IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green for a quick walk and talk at Starrcast. You can see the full interview above, or the transcript below. SEAN ROSS SAPP: “I’m here, Sean Ross Sapp, with a name you know. The nicest member of the...
WWE
Fightful

Dexter Lumis Discusses The Origins Of His In-Ring Name

Dexter Lumis' name was heavily influenced by his love of the horror movie genre. During a recent appearance on MCW Backstage Pass, the WWE Superstar opened up about the origins of his in-ring name and the franchises that eventually led to him becoming Dexter Lumis. “It’s just, hey, you get...
WWE
Fightful

Saraya On The Reaction To Her AEW Dynamite Promo: I Loved My Time In WWE, I'm Happy In AEW Now

Saraya says she appreciated her time in WWE, but she's happy in AEW now. Saraya, formerly known as Paige, made her AEW debut on the "Grand Slam" episode of AEW Dynamite. The following week, she cut her first promo on AEW TV, and in one memorable line, she said it was nice to have a boss that listens to her. Since then, many fans and critics have interpreted this message as a shot at WWE.
WWE
Fightful

Report: A&E Producing An Episode Of ‘Biography’ On Randy Orton

Randy Orton's career to be chronicled by A&E. WWE has been partnered with A&E for over a year. The partnership has produced content based around the history of WWE and the wrestling landscape as a whole. In the past, WWE has produced two seasons of A&E Biography, shining a spotlight on the careers of names such as Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Rey Mysterio, Edge, The Bella Twins, and more.
WWE
Fightful

Drew McIntyre Names Who Would Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Drew McIntyre is on the path to being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame given how his career has played out thus far. He's a multi-time WWE Champion, a Royal Rumble winner, a WrestleMania main eventer, and more. While he shows no signs of slowing down in the ring, McIntyre does have an idea of who would induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame should he get the nod.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy