ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Philadelphia-Houston Runs

Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Bryce Harper lines out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow infield. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Astros 0.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Arizona-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Christian Walker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara flies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Wallner
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Gavin Sheets
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Gilberto Celestino
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Jake Cave
Person
Mark Payton
Person
Josh Harrison
The Associated Press

Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy