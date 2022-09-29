Read full article on original website
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Bryce Harper lines out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow infield. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Astros 0.
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Christian Walker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara flies...
Tony Gonsolin has mixed results in Dodgers return, leaving playoff status up in air
Tony Gonsolin, pitching in his first game in more than a month, had an uneven two-inning outing for the Dodgers in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
