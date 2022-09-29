ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Mayor: 5 shot dead in Central Texas neighborhood

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

McGREGOR, Texas (AP) — Five people were shot dead in a Central Texas residential neighborhood Thursday, officials said.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning in McGregor, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Waco. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.

Officers returned fire, but Hering didn’t say if the suspect was wounded. However, the Texas Department of Public Safety said a suspect in the shootings was captured alive.

No motives, relationships and other details were immediately determined, and authorities were withholding identities until relatives could be notified, Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

However, the McGregor Independent School District issued a statement that it had sent counselors to various campuses. “In light of today’s events, and out of respect for the victims, all MISD activities, including the JH pep rally and all JH & sub-varsity games, have been canceled,” the district statement said.

Furthermore, the nearby Troy Independent School District announced on its social media: “All middle school, freshman, and junior varsity football games have been canceled tonight due to the tragic shooting in the McGregor community.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” the district said.

