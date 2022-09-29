Read full article on original website
993thex.com
Bristol Virginia enters into contract with Blountville landfill for accepting city waste
Bristol Virginia City Council accepted the recommendation of a special committee and will have the locality’s waste disposed of by a Blountville landfill service. Eco-Safe Systems was the lone company to submit a bid during the procurement process and offered the city a rate of $32.50 per ton. The...
993thex.com
Verizon customers in Hawkins County and other parts of Tennessee report 9-1-1 problems
Hawkins County, Tennessee emergency communication officials have received word that select Verizon wireless customers are having problems calling 9-1-1 as of Tuesday morning. A report from the agency says Verizon is experiencing difficulties with emergency response service in other parts of the state and is working on repairs. Anyone in...
993thex.com
Report: Johnson City man held woman against her will at motel
A Johnson City man was arrested on Friday after he reportedly held a woman at knifepoint in a motel room. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Zachary Cassella was jailed after the woman was able to escape the room at the Bravo Inn and call police. Once deputies...
993thex.com
Greeneville man arrested after pointing gun at ex-girlfriend
A Greeneville man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Garrett Johnson is charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly became angry that his ex-girlfriend was at a party. The report says the victim told...
