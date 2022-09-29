ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smyth County, VA

Report: Johnson City man held woman against her will at motel

A Johnson City man was arrested on Friday after he reportedly held a woman at knifepoint in a motel room. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Zachary Cassella was jailed after the woman was able to escape the room at the Bravo Inn and call police. Once deputies...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Greeneville man arrested after pointing gun at ex-girlfriend

A Greeneville man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Garrett Johnson is charged with aggravated domestic assault after he allegedly became angry that his ex-girlfriend was at a party. The report says the victim told...
GREENEVILLE, TN

