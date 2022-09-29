Read full article on original website
Related
993thex.com
Virginia Governor Youngkin Releases 2022 Energy Plan
On Monday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin officially releases the Commonwealth’s 2022 Virginia Energy Plan. Youngkin is highlighting the opportunities in the plan to reduce costs for families and turn Virginia into a leading clean energy innovator with new nuclear technologies. The plan focuses on four objectives, of lowering the cost of living for Virginian’s, Job Creation, Bringing people to the Commonwealth and an all of the above approach to the energy policy.
993thex.com
Northeast Tennessee: Bait packets will be air-dropped to vaccinate local wildlife in October
The Tennessee Department of Health is partnering with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to treat local wildlife, namely raccoons, for rabies this October. According to a release by the department, low-flying aircraft will drop what they call “bait packets” that contain rabies vaccines. The packets will be dropped...
Comments / 0