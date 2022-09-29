On Monday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin officially releases the Commonwealth’s 2022 Virginia Energy Plan. Youngkin is highlighting the opportunities in the plan to reduce costs for families and turn Virginia into a leading clean energy innovator with new nuclear technologies. The plan focuses on four objectives, of lowering the cost of living for Virginian’s, Job Creation, Bringing people to the Commonwealth and an all of the above approach to the energy policy.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO