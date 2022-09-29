Read full article on original website
Chechen leader Kadyrov sends three teenage sons, one aged 14, to fight in Ukraine
Chechen leader and key Vladimir Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov has revealed that he has sent his three young sons to fight in Ukraine.The warlord has been a vocal champion of the conflict in Ukraine, with Chechen forces forming part of the vanguard of the Russian army, and even advocated using nuclear weapons in the war over the weekend.And now the Chechen forces will be joined on the frontline by his sons Akhmat, 16, Eli, 15, and Adam, 14, reports Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.In a post on Telegram, Kadyrov said: “A minor age should not interfere with the...
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv army tears through Putin’s defences in south, advance east
Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said.This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops have liberated more than 450 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv region alone since their counterattack operation began in September.Heavy fighting continued in several sectors on the battle’s frontlines, he added.“Fierce fighting continues in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and...
Putin's Army Defences Breached: Ukraine Makes Significant Gains In South And East, Seizes Russia-Annexed Territories
In a major setback for Vladimir Putin’s army, Ukraine has broken through Russian defenses in the south of the war-torn nation. What Happened: The Ukrainian military recaptured many villages along the strategic Dnipro River on Monday as it expanded the rapid counter-offensive against Russia, according to Ukrainian officials and a Russian-installed leader in the area, reported Reuters.
It’s Time to Brace for Putin’s Greatest Meltdown Yet
After a series of military failures and the near complete abandonment of Kharkiv, Vladimir Putin announced last week a partial mobilization that will raise 300,000 soldiers. His statement followed a move on the part of the Donbas separatists to hold a referendum on their joining Russia, perhaps granting them protection under Moscow’s nuclear umbrella.None of this should be a surprise.Even before the war began in February, Putin invested too much into the conflict with Ukraine. With the clock running out on his window of opportunity, he chose war. Regardless of how badly the war turned out for Putin, his fundamental...
Opinion | A Dangerous Idea to Punish Putin
Designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism will only backfire.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians break through Russian defences in south amid rapid advances in east
Ukraine appears to make biggest breakthroughs in south since war began; Tesla boss rebuked for Twitter poll ‘solution’ to invasion
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
The upper house of the Russian parliament has ratified the treaties with four Ukrainian regions to absorb them into Russia.The Federation Council voted quickly Tuesday to endorse the treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The vote came a day after the lower house endorsed the pacts following the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.Russian President Vladimir Putin is now expected to quickly sign the ratification treaties to complete the process of absorbing the regions even as intense fighting is raging in those areas.The move...
Stephen Colbert Gives Trump's Ugly 'Death Wish' Threat A Brutal Reality Check
The "Late Show" host calls out the ex-president's ominous threat.
UK's Truss vows to listen as she reels from policy U-turns
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is leading “a listening government” that learns from its mistakes, as she tries to restore her shaky authority and reassure financial markets spooked by her government’s see-sawing economic pledges. Truss told the BBC in an interview broadcast Tuesday that she and her ministers were determined to “reflect on how we could have done things better.” “Is everything the government (has) done absolutely perfect? No it’s not,” she said. “I fully acknowledge that. And we have learned from the feedback we’ve received.” That “feedback” has been dramatic: Truss’ four weeks in office have seen the pound plunge to record lows against the dollar, the Bank of England take emergency action and the opposition Labour Party surge to record highs against her Conservatives in opinion polls.
