Lubbock, TX

Red Raiders DB Reggie Pearson Jr. Named Jim Thorpe Player of the Week

By Collier Logan
Red Raider Review
 4 days ago

After recording an interception ad two fumble recoveries in Texas Tech's win over the Texas Longhorns, DB Reggie Pearson Jr. has been named the Jim Thorpe Award's Player of the Week.

When the Texas Longhorns come to town, the Red Raiders know that the in-state battle means just a little bit more. It's a stage where big players make big plays, and Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr. made more than his fair share last Saturday. Pearson's efforts didn't go unnoticed either, he's been named the Jim Thorpe Award's "Player of the Week" for Week 4.

In the Red Raiders' overtime win over the Longhorns, Pearson was third on the team in tackles, but did his most impressive work in the turnover department.With Tech up 14-10 early, the Longhorns were firing up a drive when Pearson stole Texas quarterback Hudson Card's pass out of thin air, and returned it 25 yards to boot.

His most crucial play came in overtime though, with the game on the line. The Longhorns' star running back Bijan Robinson got the first carry of extra time when Red Raiders linebacker Krishon Merriweather burst through the line and knocked the ball loose. Who else but Pearson was there to scoop up the loose football, giving Tech a valuable game-winning possession.

Without Pearson's ballhawking, it's unlikely the the Red Raiders would have come out of that battle victorious. The senior defensive back is well-deserving of the award's Player of the Week honors.

The Jim Thorpe Award is given out to the nation's best defensive back each year. After a performance like the one he had last weekend, it's a safe bet that Pearson's on that short list for now. If he can mail in another outing like this one, he'll not only boost his chance of winning the award, but he'll put Tech in a good position to win their game this weekend.

Texas Tech takes on No. 25 Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Ks. on Saturday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. (CT). The Red Raiders will be tasked with stopping the Wildcats' powerful offense and they'll be counting on Pearson to impact the game once more.

Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

