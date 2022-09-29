Read full article on original website
Chester Zorn — UPDATED
Chester Scott Zorn, 95, Pierceton, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Chet was born Nov. 2, 1926, near Warsaw, the son of (the late) John C. and Myrtle (Wolfe) Zorn. He attended Pierceton High School and went on to serve his country proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII, from 1944 until 1946 in the Pacific Theatre, where he was awarded medals for the Philippine Liberation and the Occupation of Japan.
Vivian Ruth Pugh
Vivian Ruth Pugh, 92, of North Manchester, passed away surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Timbercrest in North Manchester. She was born on Aug. 25, 1930. She married Jack Pugh on July 25, 1948; he preceded her in death. Vivian is survived by her brother, Charles...
Mary Mock
Mary Mock, 97, Syracuse, died at Goshen Hospital on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born on Feb. 21, 1925. On Aug. 8, 1942 she married Thurlow Mock. He preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Martindale (Larry), Syracuse; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Eastlund Funeral Home is...
Annual Kosciusko County Shrine Turkey Shoot Set For Oct. 14-15
ETNA GREEN — The Annual Shrine Turkey Shoot will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16, Saturday and Sunday, at Beeson’s Gun Range, 8994 West CR 25 South, Etna Green (just off Crystal Lake Road). Over the years, thousands of local sportsmen and their families have supported the Kosciusko County Shrine Club in raising thousands of dollars to support our multiple missions for Kosciusko County.
Victor I. Cunningham
Victor I. Cunningham, 77, Columbia City, passed away at 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Majestic Care of West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 24, 1944. Survivors include his wife, Billie Cunningham, Columbia City; children Keith (Jennifer) Cunningham, Kouts, Richard (Erin) Cunningham, Fort Wayne, Julie Cunningham, Greenwood, and Michael “Joe” Cunningham, Fort Wayne; stepsons Timothy Foster, Columbia City, and Justin (Natasha) Foster, Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and siblings Becky Shafer, Marion, Shirl Mitchum, Lexington, Ky., Nancy Jones, Gas City, Tammi Cunningham, Marion, and Michael (Deb) Haynes, Marion.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, West Levi Lee Road, west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw. Rangel was found lying in a ditch near where his moped was by a passer-by. He said he couldn’t remember what happened and was taken to the hospital. Police believe that his moped was struck from behind by another vehicle. That caused it to run off the roadway and flip in the ditch. The accident is still under investigation. Damage: Up to $1,000.
Jane Steeley — PENDING
Jane Steeley, 67, Warsaw, died Sept. 29, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Rebecca M. Krotke
Rebecca M. “Becky” Krotke, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. Becky was born Nov. 9, 1940, in West Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Richard and Aggie (Poe) Gibson. She was united in marriage to Gary Krotke on Dec. 14, 1974, in Richvalley.
John Charles Gaska
John Charles “J.C.” Gaska, 66, South Bend, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was born Nov. 25, 1955. J.C. is survived by his three sisters, Juliann Unruh, Plymouth, Jerry Gaska-Straub, West Lafayette and Jill Ballard, Havelock, N.C. Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Don Evans Runyan — PENDING
Don Evans Runyan, 84, Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Janice I. Nimtz
Janice I. (Perkins) Nimtz, 67, South Bend, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Center for Hospice’s Raclin House, Mishawaka. Janice was born Feb. 21, 1955. Janice married Richard L. Nimtz on June 30, 1973; he survives. She is also survived by her children Holly (Fred) Awald, Walkerton and...
Phyllis M. Chapman
Phyllis M. (Fuchs) Chapman, 91, Mishawaka, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Trailpoint Village, South Bend. Phyllis was born Oct. 12, 1930; she grew up in Lakeville. On Aug. 19, 1974, Phyllis was united in marriage with William “Jack” Chapman; he preceded her in death. Phyllis was survived...
Wawasee High School Homecoming Parade Marches On
SYRACUSE — Students and alumni of Wawasee High School, along with family, friends and community members from across the Lakeland area came together late Friday afternoon for a pregame celebration prior to the Warriors’ homecoming football game against Warsaw. The evening’s fun started with a parade, led by...
Cindy L. Foerg
Cindy L. Foerg, 66, Rochester, died at 11:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence in Rochester. Cindy was born Dec. 7, 1955. Cindy married Donald R. Foerg; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her mother Dolly Easterday, Rochester; father Joe Shively, Akron; and sisters Tammy...
Ricky A. White Sr. — UPDATED
On October 13, 1955, Ricky Allen White was born. Surviving are his son, Ricky White Jr., Gary; a sister, Patricia, Rochester; and a brother, Daniel White, Rochester. Good Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lynda Ann Fields
Lynda Ann Fields, 67, rural Wabash, died at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 7, 1955. She married Bob Fields on Sept. 1, 1972; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her four children, Shawn (Michele) Fields,...
Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club Installs New President
WARSAW — Chris Plack has been installed as the 64th president of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club. Plack, along with other officers, was sworn in Wednesday evening, Sept. 28, before a welcoming crowd of members and guests who also celebrated the achievements of outgoing President Jim Smith. Plack, a...
Food Banks and Pantries — Same Mission, Different Role
WARSAW — It is a common misconception that food banks and pantries are the same; they do have similar goals, but they are far from identical. Food banks and pantries serve the same cause; they want to provide aid for anyone in their area who is struggling with food insecurity. However, banks and pantries differ in the way they provide such help.
Saving Seed
SYRACUSE — Collecting flower seeds from your favorite plants is a fun and rewarding pastime. Growing plants from seed is not only easy but also economical. Once you have the method down you will have a cost efficient way of ensuring a garden full of beautiful blooms year after year.
Historic Theater To Reopen In Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — A historic theater in downtown Plymouth that has sat vacant for more than 20 years will reopen this weekend. The REES Theatre, which originally opened in 1940, has undergone a variety of renovations over the last few years, including upgrades to the facade, HVAC units and the installation of rooftop solar panels.
