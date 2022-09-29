Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Concordia Parish Sheriff's Cyber Crime Unit continues streak of arrests
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit has made yet another arrest of a convicted sex offender. On Sept. 29, 2022, CPSO began an investigation into convicted sex offender, Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La., for not registering as a sex offender, as required by law.
westcentralsbest.com
VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
L'Observateur
LECOMPTE MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ARSON
RAPIDES PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Lecompte man for allegedly setting fire to an apartment unit that was feet away from a relative’s home. Izaih Lloyd, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Sept. 28 on one count...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for obstructing traffic
At about 10 p.m. Thursday evening, a Ruston police officer was informed by a motorist that a man was running into traffic swinging his hands at vehicles at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 33 and the South Service Road. When the officer responded to the scene he found Justin Hebert,...
cenlanow.com
Arrests made in business burglary
ALEANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the early morning hours of September 21st, 2022, Patrol Deputies responded to a business in the 2400 block of England Drive in reference to a burglary. Sheriff’s Detectives and Crime Scene Unit also responded to conduct their investigation. During the investigation, Detectives were...
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
kalb.com
Juvenile's body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
kalb.com
Leesville man wanted regarding missing Evans teen
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, of Leesville. He is wanted in relation to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Anyone with information regarding either of their whereabouts is asked...
Second arrest made in fatal overdose
A 17-year-old died of an overdose, and now two people have been booked with murder, accused of getting the drugs to the teenager.
L'Observateur
VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AGGRAVATED ARSON
EVANGELINE PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, has arrested a Ville Platte man for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home where four people, some of who were his relatives, were sleeping inside. Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked...
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for several burglaries throughout the city
Natchitoches Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of East Third Street on Sept. 29 at 7 am in reference to a juvenile looking in vehicle windows. Upon officers arrival they located the juvenile who led them on a brief foot pursuit. Officers were able to catch the juvenile and he was arrested without further incident.
kalb.com
Suspects arrested in England Drive burglary investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested in reference to a burglary that happened on September 21 on England Drive. Patrick Neil Sanders, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with simple burglary, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and criminal conspiracy. Richard Aaron Paul, Jr., 22, of...
KTBS
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
kalb.com
RPSB details response to school threats amid parents' concerns over Rapides High case
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day. The most recent threat to Rapides High follows a few weeks...
kalb.com
Burn ban issued for Rapides Parish
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish is officially under a burn ban until further notice. The Rapides Parish Police Jury released the following statement:. “I, Craig Smith, President of the Rapides Parish Police Jury, because of extremely dry conditions, respectfully requests the residents of Rapides Parish to refrain from any type of burning. This burn ban will be effective today, October 3, 2022, and remain in effect until further notice. Any further information that is required, please contact the Rapides Parish Police Jury at (318) 473-6660.”
KSLA
1 dead, 1 injured from fatal crash on I-49
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Denham Springs man crashed his vehicle into a guardrail on I-49 and was ejected. On Oct. 1 at 6 a.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E responded to a dispatch for a fatal crash. The accident happened south of Natchitoches. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26,...
Ville Platte man arrested after setting mobile home on fire with relatives inside
According to the State Fire Marshal's Office (SFM), a Ville Platte man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a mobile home with four people inside.
kalb.com
Will Kenny Rachal's reinstatement at APD affect other officers' rank, pay?
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the next Alexandria City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, the council will be asking for a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria Police Lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but recently had his job reinstated. On the council agenda, the specific...
westcentralsbest.com
Rapides Parish Arrests Juvenile Over School Threat
Rapides Parish, La - At approximately 6:30 am this morning, the Deputy SRO at Rapides High School, along with Rapides High administrators, was made aware of a threat of violence being spread on social media that was directed at Rapides High School. Deputies quickly identified the individual and when they...
