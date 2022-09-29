When looking at the menu at Bistro Alder, the new French restaurant open within the Dossier hotel, visitors may just see brasserie standards: steak frites, escargots, croque monsieur and madame. But for chef Aaron Dionne — formerly of restaurants like Pacific Northwestern destination Higgins and the late, great Carafe Bistro — this menu is actually quite personal. The frisée aux lardons, a salad with poached egg and bacon, was a favorite of his from his days at Carafe. His wife will often ask him to make her moules Marinières on birthdays or anniversaries. And the restaurant’s pasta, served with pistou and sheep’s milk feta, uses a dough he developed with his daughter. “There are some really familiar pieces to me on this menu,” he says.

