Silver Diner Brings Classic American Fare and a Rooftop Bar to Navy Yard
Decades-old institution Silver Diner boasts 19 area locations, but the first in D.C. proper finally opens this week. On Wednesday, October 5, the family-friendly chain debuts a shiny new outpost right across from Nationals Park. D.C.’s inaugural Silver Diner is a tale of two levels (1250 Half Street SE). The...
Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal.
A Higgins Alum Is Running a New French Restaurant in Downtown Portland
When looking at the menu at Bistro Alder, the new French restaurant open within the Dossier hotel, visitors may just see brasserie standards: steak frites, escargots, croque monsieur and madame. But for chef Aaron Dionne — formerly of restaurants like Pacific Northwestern destination Higgins and the late, great Carafe Bistro — this menu is actually quite personal. The frisée aux lardons, a salad with poached egg and bacon, was a favorite of his from his days at Carafe. His wife will often ask him to make her moules Marinières on birthdays or anniversaries. And the restaurant’s pasta, served with pistou and sheep’s milk feta, uses a dough he developed with his daughter. “There are some really familiar pieces to me on this menu,” he says.
Greektown’s Atheneum Suite Hotel Welcomes New Mediterranean Restaurant on Tuesday
The family behind several Greektown dining and entertainment establishments is opening Symposia, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 4 inside the Atheneum Suite Hotel and Conference Center at 1000 Brush St. In a media announcement, the Papas family — who in addition to owning the Atheneum, also operate Pegasus Taverna,...
The 13 Most Beautiful Restaurants in Miami
While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is no doubt that Miami has some of the most beautiful and extravagant restaurants around. From an underwater fantasy world that any mermaid or merman would envy to tropical and jungle oases, these 13 Miami restaurants will appease every taste.
An Iconic Hollywood Dive Bar Is Back and Just as Gritty as Ever
As of last Thursday, September 29, Los Angeles bar group Pouring With Heart (Golden Gopher, The Normandie Club) has given new life to the 1947-born Power House Bar, which had remained shuttered for more than two years at Hollywood and Highland. The idea is simple: to bring back the local dive bar and do it well.
The Garage Brings Sophisticated Fare to Savannah’s Late-Night Scene
Like most Savannah transplants, chef Todd Harris came to the Hostess City by serendipity. Despite never having been to Savannah, he felt a spontaneous and strong draw to an opportunity at downtown restaurant the Fitzroy (9 Drayton Street). He fell in love the same way with the Fitzroy’s former mixologist Sarah Ray, who now dehydrates Spam and other oddities as cocktail garnishes behind the bar of Harris’s new restaurant, the Garage at Victory North (2605 Whitaker Street).
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
Best Restaurant Private Rooms in Las Vegas
Las Vegas boasts a lifetime’s worth of gorgeous dining rooms, replete with flowers, glinting chandeliers, and velvety banquettes. But for those in need of a private space for their birthday party, corporate event, or rehearsal dinner, Las Vegas restaurants offer secluded rooms. Some rooms even provide their own bathroom or bar, so diners need not stray out into the main dining area. Here are 13 Las Vegas restaurants with exceptional dining rooms.
A New South Austin Bar With Boozy Aguas Frescas Will Open in October
A new bar taking its cues from Mexico City and South Austin will open this fall. Lulu’s will be found on 10402 Menchaca Road, Suite 3 starting on Friday, October 14 in the far south Austin area. The bar will serve Mexican cocktails, including palomas, as well as choose-your-own...
Tao Group Is Opening Five New Restaurants on the Lower East Side
Tao Group, the international hospitality company behind Tao Downtown, Cathédrale, and other venues, is headed to the Lower East Side with five new restaurants and bars this fall. The concepts will all be located in the forthcoming Moxy hotel on the Lower East Side, set to open in late October, according to Page Six. (Google lists an October 26 opening date for the hotel.) The new spots include: Sake No Hana, a modern Japanese restaurant; a rooftop bar called the Highlight Room; the Fix, a lobby cafe and bar; a piano lounge called Silver Lining; and Loosie’s, a nightclub with an “early 2000s” vibe.
At Long Last, Taiwanese Dumpling Giant Din Tai Fung Opens at Centre Point
What was supposed to be Din Tai Fung’s first U.K. restaurant, finally opened this weekend, on Saturday 1 October — a cool five years after it was first announced. The xiaolongbao specialist’s Centre Point site, which replaces short-lived retro restaurant Vivi, is the dumpling chain’s third London restaurant, with sister sites in Covent Garden and at the department store Selfridges.
Lakeview Nightclub Berlin Temporarily Closes Day After Customer Dies
Berlin Nightclub, the 39-year-old dance and drag club in Lakeview, temporarily closed on Sunday following the death of a woman who was found unresponsive at the venue the previous morning, owners announced on Twitter. Police are investigating the death of the woman, 27, who was discovered before 5 a.m. on...
Boston’s ‘First Real Neapolitan Coffee Shop’ Opens by North Station
Kicco Italian Coffee, one of Boston’s most anticipated fall openings, is now serving espresso-based drinks, croissants, pizza, and sandwiches at 1 Nashua St., next to North Station — and according to owner Vittorio Wurzburger, “It’s the first real Neapolitan coffee shop in Boston.” Wurzburger’s family from Naples has been roasting coffee since 1892, and he’s personally importing and distributing that coffee, Caffè Kenon, to ensure everything tastes like home. In fact, roughly 90 percent of Kicco’s offerings are prepared in Italy, by Italian chefs, using Italian ingredients, then shipped to Boston — essentially everything but the produce and dairy.
Cassava Opens With Equitable Wages and Affordable Prix Fixe in a Vibrant New North Beach Space
For the past decade, Cassava has been a dining destination all the way out in the foggy Outer Richmond avenues, ambitious in terms of both its affordable prix fixe menu and its at-times divisive policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the owners are taking the show to a whole new part of the city. As of September 26, the last Japanese breakfasts have been served at 3519 Balboa Street; on October 12, Cassava’s doors will open at 401 Columbus Avenue in North Beach. “It’s definitely bittersweet to leave our home over there,” says co-owner Yuka Ioroi, adding that the colorful new space on the corner of Columbus and Vallejo is also “kind of amazing.”
Pike Place Market Hosts a Fall Festival This Month
Pike Place Market’s Harvest Festival is bringing music, drinks, and a giant pumpkin carving demonstration to the market on October 29. At the market’s fall festival, the area in front of the “Public Market” sign will be turned into a stage where musicians will play on top of a vintage green farm truck, while various artist demos and shopping offers occur around the market.
