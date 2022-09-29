Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
miltonindependent.com
Letter to the Editor: Join me in voting for Allison Duquette for Westford/Milton
This letter is from Natalia Stratton. I am writing in endorsement of Allison Duquette for House in the Westford/Milton district. I first met Allison while she was campaigning door-to-door for support for the recent primary elections. She took the time to explain her stance to my husband and me so that we could understand why she is running for office, and what her priorities are.
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
Randolph-area school district disables its own website following transphobic hack
The hack appears related to an incident last week involving the Randolph Union Middle/High School volleyball team, according to superintendent Layne Millington. District officials have declined to discuss that incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Randolph-area school district disables its own website following transphobic hack.
WCAX
In the Garden: Preparing for colder months
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With fall in full swing, you may want to start bringing your garden indoors. Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, October 1
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, the first of October. It’s time to celebrate autumn at Dog Mountain’s annual Fall Dog Party! There will be activities for the whole family, from live music by Vermont folk duo The Endorsements, to a bouncy house, food, contests, and more. Take the time to grab your camera, hop in the car, and take the scenic ride to Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. From 12:00 to 4:00 today, and free, rain or shine. Organizers say your dog will thank you with tail wags and wet kisses.
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
WCAX
Vermont is joining 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “This is normal now. This is the days of buying cannabis in the shadows are over,” says Dave Silberman the co-owner of FLORA Cannabis. There are currently only four licensed retail shops in the Green Mountain State, three of which are now open. FLORA...
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns
A public hearing will be held on Oct. 4 to discuss potential zoning changes at Taft Corners. Read the story on VTDigger here: Taft Corners rezoning debate brings up affordable housing concerns.
Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns.
“I don’t believe I've ever been asked to kind of adopt somebody’s conclusions of law in that way,” the judge said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns..
Pine Street homicide is Burlington’s 4th this year
Police say a 40-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night on Pine Street.
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways
The bishop has repeatedly stated that the diocese has no money. In 2019 on Vermont Public Radio, Coyne said: “We don’t have any money; there’s no more insurance, we have very limited unrestricted funds.” Now, the church suddenly comes up with $50,000 to donate to a political action committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways.
Colchester Sun
City council votes 4 to 1 to approve resolution of appreciation for Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko and the work they did as interim co-managers
ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city. Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
nbcboston.com
Man Suspected in 2 Fatal Shootings Sunday Night in Vermont, Police Say
Police say they believe the same man is responsible for two separate fatal shootings in Vermont on Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington on Sunday, according to WPTZ-TV. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was ordered held without bail.
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
