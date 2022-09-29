ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
BARRE, VT
miltonindependent.com

Letter to the Editor: Join me in voting for Allison Duquette for Westford/Milton

This letter is from Natalia Stratton. I am writing in endorsement of Allison Duquette for House in the Westford/Milton district. I first met Allison while she was campaigning door-to-door for support for the recent primary elections. She took the time to explain her stance to my husband and me so that we could understand why she is running for office, and what her priorities are.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, October 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, the first of October. It’s time to celebrate autumn at Dog Mountain’s annual Fall Dog Party! There will be activities for the whole family, from live music by Vermont folk duo The Endorsements, to a bouncy house, food, contests, and more. Take the time to grab your camera, hop in the car, and take the scenic ride to Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury. From 12:00 to 4:00 today, and free, rain or shine. Organizers say your dog will thank you with tail wags and wet kisses.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Associated Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
VERMONT STATE
NewsBreak
Education
WCAX

Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
MILTON, VT
VTDigger

Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways

The bishop has repeatedly stated that the diocese has no money. In 2019 on Vermont Public Radio, Coyne said: “We don’t have any money; there’s no more insurance, we have very limited unrestricted funds.” Now, the church suddenly comes up with $50,000 to donate to a political action committee. Read the story on VTDigger here: Maura Labelle: The Catholic diocese can’t have it both ways.
BURLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Man Suspected in 2 Fatal Shootings Sunday Night in Vermont, Police Say

Police say they believe the same man is responsible for two separate fatal shootings in Vermont on Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington on Sunday, according to WPTZ-TV. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was ordered held without bail.
BURLINGTON, VT

