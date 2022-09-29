Read full article on original website
fox61.com
'Everybody cooks from the heart' | 2 chefs bring Puerto Rican flavor to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Both come from Puerto Rico to the Nutmeg state and proudly display their culture and heritage through their stories and food, creating flair and flavor from "The Island of Enchantment" to Connecticut. Brenda Torres is the chef and restaurant owner of Criollismo Restaurant in New Britain,...
fox61.com
2 teens arrested for spreading 'threatening' video around Somers High School
Investigation revealed that the video was not made at school, but it was being circulated amongst several students. It also contained racial slurs.
