I'm an Accessory Person—These 30 Fall Picks Are Gorgeous
Accessories are like the perfect red maraschino cherry on top of an ice-cream sundae. They bring the whole look together, almost like a period at the end of a sentence. Okay, that's enough of my accessory analogies, but they really are such an important part of a great outfit. Accessories are the perfect way to have a little fun with your wardrobe and try something you normally wouldn't. Maybe you don't always dress like a ballerina, but adding chic ballet flats to your wardrobe could make you feel like one. Or maybe you tend to shy away from sparkles. Well, a glittery mini bag is a great way to change that. Fall is the best time of year for accessories, as it's finally cool enough to start wearing hats and scarves. It's the perfect time for headbands, adorable stockings, and many other stylish accessories, so I rounded up 30 accessories that I can't stop thinking about, from Miu Miu ballet flats to Rag and Bone beanies.
Mango Is Having an Epic Surprise Fall Sale—These Are the 39 Items Not to Miss
As a fashion editor, I’m always trying out pieces from a variety of brands, but I return to Mango for its great take on trend-forward staples that hit at a great price point. In my closet, I have several skirt suits, a classic trench coat, and a sleek leather bag that I’ve collected over the years and remain on regular rotation. Its fall collections are always particularly strong, and the great news is it just announced an incredible surprise sale with 30% off of everything across the site, including all of the hot new arrivals.
H&M Is Helping Me Upgrade My Home and Wardrobe This Fall—38 Finds On My Wishlist
I usually hunt H&M's new arrivals for clothing choices, but I've had my eye on the brand's home selection more often as of late. I've been watching Architectural Digest home tours almost religiously, and it's inspired me to make some changes to my home. Just as I make seasonal updates to my wardrobe, I'll be doing the same to my apartment. And since homewares can get a little bit expensive, H&M is just the shopping destination I need to accomplish both on a budget.
Nordstrom's Fashion Director Told Me the 4 Most Important Fall Shopping Buys
Earlier this year, Nordstrom brought on Rickie De Sole as the newly appointed Women’s Designer Fashion and Editorial Director to bring her perspective to the retailer. A Vogue veteran who has been a key voice in shaping fashion, De Sole is bringing her sharp editorial eye to Nordstrom, decoding what is important in the designer space each season. “I work closely with our buying team and help bring designer fashion to life in our stores and online through editorial and storytelling. I also partner with our visual, PR, events, and marketing teams to showcase our designer edit, thus providing a 360 omnichannel point of view for our customers,” De Sole tells Who What Wear. “A key part of my role is to sift through what’s happening for the season and underline to the teams what is bubbling in the industry and from various designers, then help decide what we’re going to stand for that season.” Consider her to be the whisperer of the coolest things to know from the runways.
I Find the Chicest Elevated Basics at Vince—These 7 Items Are My Fall Staples
Welcome to The Great Try-On. We're gearing up for fall, and that includes freshening up our wardrobes with some new pieces. We got to try on some of the best fall pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for fall wardrobe builders and trend-forward pieces that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
I Spotted These 4 Cool Décor Trends at the Pinterest-Famous NYC Home
When I received an invitation to enter the home of Athena Calderone, I immediately gasped. If you're not up to date with the interior design side of Instagram, allow me to explain who that is. Going by the social media nickname of @eyeswoon. Calderone has renovated and decorated her Brooklyn home into a picture-perfect destination. Her images have been reposted over and over again by design inspiration accounts, so, therefore, I'd call her space "viral."
I Work in the Nordstrom Styling Department—These 6 Fall Trends Are Most Popular
Rose Hayes is a breadth of sartorial knowledge. After all, she currently works in the styling department at Nordstrom as a VIP stylist. Her day-to-day job is to keep up with the latest trends and collections to recommend to her various clients. While showcasing new fall trends over the last few weeks, she actually mentioned that there are a few key items that the majority of her clients are unanimously gravitating toward. And yes, the trends just so happen to be favorites for Hayes as well.
I Tried On the J.Crew Pieces That Are About to Be Everywhere in Fall—See My Pics
I Tried On the J.Crew Pieces That Are About to Be Everywhere in Fall—See My Pics
I'm an NYC-Based Fashion Editor—These 33 Chic Items Are on My Wish List
I have said so many times that I love summer, but for some reason, I am more excited for fall this year than normal. I can't wait to wear jackets, boots, hats, and sweaters; to drink mulled wine and hot toddies; to pretend to watch football at sports bars on Sundays with friends; for getaways to Upstate New York; to see the leaves change in Central Park… I just can't wait. The fall is my favorite time to be in New York City, and it's the best time to show off your best outfits. Everyone is back from summers in the Hamptons and travels across the globe, and the city feels like it's at its most lively. With the new season arriving, I have, of course, been doing some shopping for everything from cozy knits to wear from the office to the weekend to a great new pair of leather pants for nights out when it starts to get cooler. I found so many great things on Nordstrom, Shopbop, Mango, and Urban Outfitters, so it's going to be hard to narrow down what is actually making its way into my closet.
30 New Fashion and Beauty Items I'll Be Telling Everyone About This Fall
It's inevitable that I'm most inclined to shop at the start of a new season. There's just so much new stuff, and it's likely that I just cleaned out my drawers and closet for a fresh start going into the changing season. So it's time to replenish. And I don't mean just fashion items—my beauty-product collection is also getting an overhaul for fall, so I'm sharing those items on my wish list as well.
It's Official: These Stylish Home and Fashion Pieces Are Our Must-Haves for Fall
As I've gotten older, I've become equally invested in fashion and home décor. These days, discovering a chic new pair of leather boots excites me just as much as buying a new dining chair or an espresso machine for my kitchen. (It was bound to happen eventually.) And this fall, I'm looking for a little refresh in both departments. While I may be a pro in the fashion space, I'm still developing my interior-design aesthetic, so I regularly look to those who are more established in the décor game. Enter: Kathryn Zahorak, a Los Angeles–based content creator, actress, and writer who's known on Instagram for her effortlessly cool style and dreamy aesthetic. Just peep her Instagram, and you'll find style and interior-design inspiration galore (whether it's in her own home or places she's visited). So naturally, I wanted to get the lowdown on where she's shopping for new pieces this season. And it turns out she's snagged more than a few good buys from Walmart. Keep scrolling to see her finds, including knee-high boots, cozy knits, cane dining chairs, and more.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer and Went Trend-Shopping in NYC—I Loved These Items
One of our go-to style experts, Susie Wright, recently shared the trends she spotted in Europe while on vacation. Well, she also just got back from a work trip in NYC, where she spent a few days shopping for fall trends for herself and to source picks for her clients. Naturally, she was down to share some of the specific items she gravitated toward most for a bit of inspiration.
I'm a Manager at Nordstrom—Here Are My Tips for Curating a Perfect Work Wardrobe
As the styling program manager at Nordstrom in Bellevue, WA, Savannah Pilorge leads a styling team and is currently reimagining the styling experience at her Nordstrom location. She also works with her clients to help build out their dream wardrobes. So naturally, she has a few sartorial tips and tricks up her sleeve. On that note, she actually offered us guidance on how she’s curated her version of the ideal work wardrobe for her days at Nordstrom. She also puts these style tips into practice when she’s helping others build out their offerings.
I Went on a Nordstrom Deep Dive—29 Epic Fall Shoes I'm Staring At Right Now
If you're already planning ahead for what you'll be wearing for fall, I've curated a list of cool finds to add to your cart for the upcoming season, specifically in the shoe department. For this edit, I headed straight to Nordstrom—a destination for everything from designer investment buys to great pieces at an affordable price point. With quite literally tens of thousands of shoes on the retailer's website, I sifted through all of the pieces to bring you the key items I'm eyeing for the upcoming season.
We Stalk Shopbop and Nordstrom Everyday—These 9 Brands Always Get Us Excited
If you've been an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes our favorite brands get added to the retailers, respectively, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
The Iconic Investment Pieces You'll Want to Wear Forever
When it comes to jewelry, nothing says iconic quite like Cartier. The brand has been around since the 1800s, and its gorgeous designs continue to be coveted over the decades. This is especially true of Cartier's most iconic collections, a curation that represents creativity and style of the past, present, and future, so every piece is truly timeless. Iconic, no? I recently styled them at our fall Who What Wear Collection shoot and got to experience the magic firsthand. Together, the pieces turned even the most understated looks into something truly timeless. Prepare to be inspired.
Here's Where Fashion Editors Shop Chic and Affordable Home Décor
Between my bachelorette in Cabo San Lucas and my honeymoon in Europe, it's safe to say the first half of my year was full of travel. But since I don't have any big getaways on the books for the rest of the year (for now), I'm looking for ways to bring my love of travel and exploring destinations to my L.A. apartment. Luckily for me, Who What Wear Associate Fashion Director Michaela Bushkin put me onto Walmart's fall home lookbook, which is perfect for cultivating a globally inspired ambience in your living room (or bathroom, kitchen, bedroom—there are no limits here). This stylish curation of home finds has everything from artisan-style rugs to rattan chairs to textured blankets, so keep scrolling to see the pieces Michaela's eyeing to make her space feel like a unique fall retreat.
A Fall Wardrobe Refresh Was in Order, so I Went Straight to & Other Stories
A Fall Wardrobe Refresh Was in Order, so I Went Straight to & Other Stories
We Work in Fashion—These Fall Shoes and Bags Will Define the Season
Style inspiration can come from many sources, but we often like to turn to creatives who have a finger on the industry's pulse. We'll tap people who work in all facets of the fashion industry to learn about trending items from different points of view. And that's what you're going to find below.
My Fall Fragrance MO in One Word Is "Hygge"—Here Are 15 Scents I'm Eyeing
Fall is the season of slowing down. After an entire summer of activity and engagements, it's a reminder to look inward, seek comfort, and cultivate intentional routines. In other words, I see fall as an opportunity to embrace the concept of hygge (you know, the Danish word that describes a feeling of coziness and contentment?).
