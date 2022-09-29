I have said so many times that I love summer, but for some reason, I am more excited for fall this year than normal. I can't wait to wear jackets, boots, hats, and sweaters; to drink mulled wine and hot toddies; to pretend to watch football at sports bars on Sundays with friends; for getaways to Upstate New York; to see the leaves change in Central Park… I just can't wait. The fall is my favorite time to be in New York City, and it's the best time to show off your best outfits. Everyone is back from summers in the Hamptons and travels across the globe, and the city feels like it's at its most lively. With the new season arriving, I have, of course, been doing some shopping for everything from cozy knits to wear from the office to the weekend to a great new pair of leather pants for nights out when it starts to get cooler. I found so many great things on Nordstrom, Shopbop, Mango, and Urban Outfitters, so it's going to be hard to narrow down what is actually making its way into my closet.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO