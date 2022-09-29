ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
Emergency and power crews on standby as Ian approaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Ian heads towards the Carolinas, emergency management crews are on standby, keeping an eye on conditions in southeastern North Carolina. New Hanover County’s Assistant emergency management director, Anna McRay, says families should prepare for the worst. Items to have on hand for at least...
Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling

Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95

BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims

Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
