cbs17
After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
WECT
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four North Carolina residents lost their lives as a result of the storm’s impacts. “The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power...
cbs17
Glenwood Avenue floods near Lynn Road, ‘impassable’ conditions: NCDOT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The onslaught of rain Friday has flooded areas of the Triangle, including a stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, according to the NC Dept. of Transportation. Near Lynn Road, the section of Glenwood Avenue was flooded in both directions just before 10 p.m. Drivers were...
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
WECT
Emergency and power crews on standby as Ian approaches
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Ian heads towards the Carolinas, emergency management crews are on standby, keeping an eye on conditions in southeastern North Carolina. New Hanover County’s Assistant emergency management director, Anna McRay, says families should prepare for the worst. Items to have on hand for at least...
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
cbs17
5 displaced after car fire spreads to home in Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people have been displaced from their home after a car fire spread to their house in Fayetteville early Monday morning, fire officials say. At about 1:34 a.m., firefighters say they were called to the 800 block of Varsity Drive to find a car fire fully involved.
As Ian becomes a hurricane again, here’s how it will affect the Triangle and central NC
Winds could be gusty Friday, even hitting tropical storm levels greater than 30 mph. But water accumulation is the biggest concern.
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
corneliustoday.com
Ian, arriving sooner than expected, spawns cancellations, rescheduling
Sept. 29. [UPDATED] With Ian pushing up the coast faster than expected, the Lake Norman area will see higher winds today and rain more likely tomorrow, less so on Saturday. Ian, now a tropical storm off the coast of Georgia, is tracking toward the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Friday.
WITN
11 PM Tropical Update: Ian continues to weaken as it pushes northward over central NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 pm update, Ian is a post-tropical cyclone, matching the expected degradation as it moved onshore. Ian made its second U.S. landfall near Georgetown, SC. At landfall, winds were clocked at 85 mph with a central pressure of 977 mb. It has since seen winds fall down to 50 mph with a central pressure of 990 mb.
NC man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning during power outage prompted by Ian
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Johnston County man died Saturday morning in North Carolina's first reported death related to Hurricane Ian. The man ran a generator in his closed garage and likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. His wife was transported to a...
WXII 12
Power outages on the rise as Ian batters Carolinas; how to report power outages
Ian could mean power outages. Keep this so that you can easily report an outage and find out when service will be restored. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Power outages have increased in North Carolina as heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Ian crept into the state Friday from the storm’s South Carolina landfall.
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
