GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 pm update, Ian is a post-tropical cyclone, matching the expected degradation as it moved onshore. Ian made its second U.S. landfall near Georgetown, SC. At landfall, winds were clocked at 85 mph with a central pressure of 977 mb. It has since seen winds fall down to 50 mph with a central pressure of 990 mb.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO