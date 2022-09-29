Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
mprnews.org
Pleasant Sunday temps; shower chances highest in northern, central Minnesota
We have good running weather this morning for the Twin Cities Marathon. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and will rise into the 60s later this morning. Most of the morning should be dry along the race route, but an isolated brief shower is possible. We’re starting the day...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
Has Gov. Tim Walz lost Greater Minnesota? Scott Jensen hopes to run up the score in governor’s race
When Tim Walz ran for governor in 2018, he pledged to unite the whole state — bridging an urban-rural divide as a Mankato Democrat who would help Greater Minnesota as much as the Twin Cities metro. On the 2018 campaign trail, Walz, who hunts and often wears camouflage hats,...
The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
mprnews.org
Mild temps through Wednesday, then chilly
It was ideal weather for Twin Cities Marathon runners and spectators Sunday morning. Temps started out in the 50s and rose into the 60s. There wasn’t any rain to deal with and winds were fairly light. Rain chances?. The best chance of occasional scattered showers as we go through...
Except for the bad sidewalks, former Red’s Savoy building is perfect place for St. Paul’s Listening House day shelter
Another spat broke out in St. Paul recently over a day shelter for the city’s poorest residents, with a lawsuit, fliers, billboards, and public hearings at City Hall. It marks at least the third major battle in the last eight years over the future of Listening House, a nonprofit connecting unhoused people with everything from social services to jumper cables to a safe place to smoke Marlboros. Of all the city’s “locally unwanted land uses” — known in the trade as LULUs because they are often opposed by neighbors — shelters for people with nowhere else to go are perhaps the most controversial.
fox9.com
Central Minnesota school workers plan strike
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - School support staff, including custodians, paraeducators, secretaries, food service workers, and nurses, at a central Minnesota school district are set to strike after giving notice on Friday. Representatives with SEIU Local 284 said Friday afternoon that the union voted to give its ten-day notice...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities Arab Festival is a “home away from home” for Minnesota Arab community
The 16th annual Twin Cities Arab Film Festival is under way in Minneapolis. Filmmakers from Arab, Southwest Asian and North African communities are showcasing years of hard work at the festival, which serves as a space of representation for Minnesota's Arab community. At opening night of the festival on Wednesday,...
Project "Heat's On" helps homeowners in need stay warm
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Pipefitters from throughout the Twin Cities made 100 house calls Saturday but didn't earn a single dollar. Instead, union pipefitters from Minneapolis and St. Paul volunteered their time to give free furnace repairs and inspections to senior, low-income and disabled homeowners throughout the metro. "Every year, we get volunteers to basically go out and fix grandma's furnace," said Tony Poole, Business Manager at St. Paul Local Pipefitters 455. "We're just trying to give back to the community, make sure people people's furnaces and their boilers are going in their homes, so they're going for the winter."Starting in 1986,...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
mprnews.org
3 people dead in Hermantown, Minn. small plane crash
A small plane crashed into the second story of a Hermantown home just before midnight Saturday night, killing three people on board. A couple sleeping in the house narrowly avoided injury. Hermantown police said the Duluth International Airport notified them that a small airplane had left radar and was believed...
tcbmag.com
Muslim Leaders Launch Incubator for Women in Nonprofits
Accelerators and incubators abound in the Twin Cities, but they tend to have a limited focus. If you’re working in tech, food science, or finance, for instance, you’ll find no shortage of programs here. But that leaves out a wide swath of enterprising individuals in other industries. That’s why Tamara Gray and Nausheena Hussain last year created a new incubator program geared toward Muslim women working in the nonprofit sector.
boreal.org
MN Frontline Worker Pay details expected to be released next week
The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says it expects to release more details about the state’s frontline worker pay program next week. According to a tweet, they are wrapping up the appeals process. People who applied and were denied the frontline worker pay had until Aug. 31 to...
mprnews.org
Photos: Library, mural dedicated to former St. Paul School Board Chair Marny Xiong
As a community organizer and St. Paul school board member, Marny Xiong worked tirelessly to support schools and students, and create a more equitable education system. She died from COVID-19 in June 2020 while serving as school board chair, but her goals, her name and her smile now live on to inspire students at a St. Paul school where she once attended classes.
Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
alleynews.org
Nurses Go on Three-day Strike at Abbott Northwestern and Childrens Hospital
Over 15,000 nurses represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) went on a three-day unfair labor practices strike from September 12 to 14 at sixteen hospitals around the Twin Cities and Northern Minnesota, including two in the Phillips neighborhood. The union believes this was the largest strike of private-sector nurses in U.S. history. Nurses cited safety and short staffing as their main concerns.
boreal.org
Parents, teens frustrated by lack of driver’s exam appointments throughout Minnesota
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) lack of appointment availability is due to limited resources and funding, DVS officials say. “This isn’t a life or death situation, but you want your kid to be able to take the test on their birthday,” said Adam Kristal, a Golden Valley parent.
