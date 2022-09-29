Read full article on original website
Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger
Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FL Weatherman Slammed for Posting Video of Cat Struggling in Hurricane Ian
A Florida weatherman is feeling Twitter’s wrath after posting a video of a struggling kitten in Hurricane Ian — and not being able to bring it to safety — as conditions in the area continue to worsen and pose life-threatening risks to anyone who dares to go out in the storm.
Tampa Bay drained of water by Hurricane Ian
CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows how water has receded from Florida coastlines ahead of Hurricane Ian’s record storm surge.
Man saves stranded cat from rising Hurricane Ian flood water in viral video
Video has since been viewed 3.4m times on Twitter and has garnered praise and celebration
Cops Rescue 'Alone and Scared' Kitten From Hurricane Ian, Name Her Stormie
Social media praised the two officers for rescuing Stormie, calling them "heroes" with "big hearts."
WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone
A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Massive alligator caught over the weekend in the Pee Dee area
A massive alligator has been caught in the Pee Dee area down state. The gator measuring 13 feet and weighing over 600 pounds was hauled in Saturday on Lake Marion.
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
A Florida woman says she used duct tape and pillows to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian pummeled their home
A search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a trail of destruction.
Florida Woman Snaps Picture Of Alligator Tied To SUV On The Highway
You just truly, truly never know what you’re going to see at any time. I’m sure you’ve heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories regarding the infamous “Florida Man” at this point, but if you want one more, look no further than the photo a lady captured last weekend of a large alligator tied up to the back of an SUV on the highway…
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
Dumped terrier siblings need home
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks.
Devastated Cat Who Was Returned to the Shelter Without His Brothers Breaks Our Hearts
Fair warning, you're going to need a tissue for this story. A Florida animal shelter, known on TikTok as @humanebroward, had three sibling cats brought in together. Luckily, all three were adopted together. So you'd think a happy ending, right? Think again. The family that adopted all three cats ended...
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
'Never again' Floridians riding out Hurricane Ian already have regrets
Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. Volvo's Thrilling New Lineup Is Finally Here: See Prices!. Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. No More Tingling /. SPONSORED. Surgeon: This 'Ends' Neuropathy - Do this Immediately. Nutra...
Hurricane Ian Victim Goes Viral After Floating on Inflatable Pool in Her Flooded Home
From devastating power outages to battered buildings, Hurricane Ian’s unprecedented destruction has captured the attention of everyone in the last 48 hours. Now, a woman has gone viral after she turned an inflatable pool into a life raft. Troubling footage has recently emerged, showing a helpless woman floating in...
Videos show fishermen erupting after would-be tournament champs were accused of cheating by stuffing their walleye with lead weights
Video showed the fish being cut open to reveal lead weights and even additional fish filets tucked inside, prompting angry shouts from the crowd.
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
Couple Brings Alpacas Into Their Florida Home to Ride Out the Storm and People Are So Touched
With Hurricane Ian hitting Florida, people are evacuating from the coasts or sheltering in place. When disasters like this hit, many people are left wondering about how the animals are faring in the areas that are being impacted. This one family is doing what they need to do in order to keep their unusual pets safe.
