ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town. It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

48th annual Taste of Louisville preview

Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E. Broadway on October 1. A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Cars
Louisville, KY
Society
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Florida Government
Wave 3

Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a housefire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night. According to Major Bobby Cooper from Louisville Fire, crews were dispatched to a working housefire with possible rescues in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:00p.m. When crews arrived on scene all occupants of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Red Cross#Volunteers#Hurricanes#The Red Cross#Charity
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
Wave 3

Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over 24 hours is all it took, according to Mayor Pam Ogden, for 48 doses of life saving Narcan to disappear from the new Vine Grove vending machine. “Literally at noon we came and did a ribbon-cutting,” Ogden said. “We didn’t post it...
VINE GROVE, KY
Wave 3

KYTC seeking feedback on statewide transportation plan draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking feedback on its long-term goals. Kentuckians can give their input by completing a survey on the draft of KYTC’s policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan. The statewide draft plan considers all modes of travel and outlines the goals, policies,...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
Wave 3

Multiple fire crews extinguish barn fire in Bullitt County

His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter. Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thomas asked WAVE how 4% raises affected the number of six-figure earners in...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. An incident that’s horrified parents as the details are revealed. Turns out, it’s not the facility’s only incident. The incident happened Thursday at Vanguard...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 9-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon. Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy