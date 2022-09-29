Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Fallen Louisville firefighter honored ahead of Fire Safety, Prevention Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every year ahead of National Fire Prevention Week, the Louisville Division of Fire honors its fallen firefighters. This year, a new name was added to the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Jefferson Square Park. Sgt. David Pawley died last year of cancer at 52 years old. Doctors...
Wave 3
48th annual Taste of Louisville helping local nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Next week’s 48th annual Taste of Louisville is a great chance to enjoy some fantastic food and drinks from around town. It’s also a good way to help a local nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Frankie’s Family, a non-profit that helps buy gifts for people on the Angel Tree each holiday season.
Wave 3
Duke Energy Foundation awarding grant to increase trees in Southern Indiana neighborhoods
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $15,000 grant was awarded on Monday to increase tree canopy in low-income neighborhoods within Southern Indiana. The Duke Energy Foundation provided the grant to Louisville Grows, an environmental nonprofit whose mission is to create greener and healthier neighborhoods. Louisville Grows said it plans to use...
Wave 3
48th annual Taste of Louisville preview
Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E. Broadway on October 1. A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Bowman Fest celebrates 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bowman Field celebrated 100 years and brought back the popular Bowman Fest to celebrate aviation and military heritage. There were tons of airplane displays on Saturday and Sunday, along with vintage cars, plane rides and military reenactments. It was postponed during COVID and now the organizers are just happy to get people back.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No one becomes a teacher to get rich quick; public education is hardly considered a lucrative field. However, there are a number of employees in Kentucky’s largest school district that bring home six figures every year. Thomas submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “With the...
Wave 3
Crews battle housefire in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a housefire in the Chickasaw neighborhood Sunday night. According to Major Bobby Cooper from Louisville Fire, crews were dispatched to a working housefire with possible rescues in the 4100 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9:00p.m. When crews arrived on scene all occupants of the...
Wave 3
New weapons distribution facility opening in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The ribbon cutting for a new weapons distribution facility took place Monday morning in Jeffersonville. Orion Wholesale is a gun distribution that sells to federally licensed firearms dealers. Previously operating out of a 30,000-square-foot facility, the new facility is a 130,000-square-foot building located on Utica Sellersburg...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
Wave 3
Vine Grove Narcan vending machine emptied one day after opening
VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little over 24 hours is all it took, according to Mayor Pam Ogden, for 48 doses of life saving Narcan to disappear from the new Vine Grove vending machine. “Literally at noon we came and did a ribbon-cutting,” Ogden said. “We didn’t post it...
Wave 3
KYTC seeking feedback on statewide transportation plan draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking feedback on its long-term goals. Kentuckians can give their input by completing a survey on the draft of KYTC’s policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan. The statewide draft plan considers all modes of travel and outlines the goals, policies,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Multiple fire crews extinguish barn fire in Bullitt County
His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter. Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thomas asked WAVE how 4% raises affected the number of six-figure earners in...
Wave 3
Louisville man wanted for murder arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man wanted for murder was arrested over the weekend in Henry County by the Kentucky State Police. On Sunday at about 1:37 a.m., a KSP Post 5 trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger on Interstate 71 near mile marker 26 after observing a traffic infraction, according to a release.
Wave 3
Previous investigations at Vanguard Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville daycare is at the center of a police investigation after an employee is charged with child abuse. An incident that’s horrified parents as the details are revealed. Turns out, it’s not the facility’s only incident. The incident happened Thursday at Vanguard...
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
Wave 3
I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man ejected, killed in rollover crash on Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a rollover crash on the Gene Snyder early Saturday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a crash on I-265 north just past the Smyrna exit, LMPD spokesman Alicia Smiley said. Investigators said a man driving...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 9-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
Wave 3
Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon. Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a...
Comments / 0