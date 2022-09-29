ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian

State officials advise public to avoid swimming in coastal waters impacted by Hurricane Ian. New Hanover County to hold public hearing on purchase of former Bank of America building. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active: the latest reports from Southport and Wilmington. Ian weakens, tropical storm warning still active:...
WILMINGTON, NC

