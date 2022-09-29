Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
MetroHealth to open new behavioral health facility in Cleveland Heights
MetroHealth will open a new 112-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital in Cleveland Heights later this month. The $42 million facility located at 10 Severance Circle will provide treatment for an estimated 5,000 patients annually with mental illness, substance use disorder and other conditions, according to a hospital media release. “We...
Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock
They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
Group finds 'forever’ chemicals used thousands of times in Ohio oil and gas wells
A nonprofit research group has found the oil and gas industry in Ohio has used PFAS, known as “forever” chemicals, thousands of times since 2013. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) released a report on Thursday and said that the state’s disclosure rules prevent the public from knowing how widely PFAS have been used.
Ohio minimum wage set to jump above $10 in 2023
Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.10 beginning January 1, 2023, which will be the largest increase to the state minimum wage since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. The state constitution requires Ohio to raise the minimum wage each year based on the...
The waters of the Mahoning River may be cleaner, but are they safe?
When Lauren Schroeder first came to Youngstown State University in 1968, there were no fish in the Mahoning River. Only pollution-tolerant organisms, such as worms, could live there. The mills used its water to cool their steel processes and then dumped it back into the river, along with truckloads of...
Summit County Juvenile Court pilot program is having a big impact on child welfare cases
A court in Summit County is more than a year into a pilot program that takes a wholistic approach to families dealing with the child welfare system. The Multidisciplinary Representation program started in Summit County Juvenile Court in February of last year. It pairs people dealing with the child welfare system with not only an experienced attorney but also a resource specialist and a parent advocate to help them get their life back on track. Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said the program has one goal.
Got milkweed? Annual Ohio collection seeks seed donations to rebuild monarch butterfly habitats
The orange, black and white of a monarch butterfly’s wings is a fall staple for some as the insects travel through the state on its annual journey north to Canada. But the monarch butterfly population declined 80% over the last 20 years. To combat the loss, the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative is collecting common milkweed pods through its annual milkweed pod collection program.
What it'll take to come back from hurricane Ian, according to FEMA
And, of course, the agency at the heart of what will be a massive recovery is FEMA. We spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell yesterday while she was on the ground in Florida, touring damaged areas with Governor Ron DeSantis. I started by asking her about FEMA's top priorities during this latest natural disaster.
