wksu.org

MetroHealth to open new behavioral health facility in Cleveland Heights

MetroHealth will open a new 112-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital in Cleveland Heights later this month. The $42 million facility located at 10 Severance Circle will provide treatment for an estimated 5,000 patients annually with mental illness, substance use disorder and other conditions, according to a hospital media release. “We...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
wksu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Ohio minimum wage set to jump above $10 in 2023

Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.10 beginning January 1, 2023, which will be the largest increase to the state minimum wage since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. The state constitution requires Ohio to raise the minimum wage each year based on the...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Summit County Juvenile Court pilot program is having a big impact on child welfare cases

A court in Summit County is more than a year into a pilot program that takes a wholistic approach to families dealing with the child welfare system. The Multidisciplinary Representation program started in Summit County Juvenile Court in February of last year. It pairs people dealing with the child welfare system with not only an experienced attorney but also a resource specialist and a parent advocate to help them get their life back on track. Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said the program has one goal.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Got milkweed? Annual Ohio collection seeks seed donations to rebuild monarch butterfly habitats

The orange, black and white of a monarch butterfly’s wings is a fall staple for some as the insects travel through the state on its annual journey north to Canada. But the monarch butterfly population declined 80% over the last 20 years. To combat the loss, the Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative is collecting common milkweed pods through its annual milkweed pod collection program.
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

What it'll take to come back from hurricane Ian, according to FEMA

And, of course, the agency at the heart of what will be a massive recovery is FEMA. We spoke with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell yesterday while she was on the ground in Florida, touring damaged areas with Governor Ron DeSantis. I started by asking her about FEMA's top priorities during this latest natural disaster.
FLORIDA STATE

