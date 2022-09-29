A court in Summit County is more than a year into a pilot program that takes a wholistic approach to families dealing with the child welfare system. The Multidisciplinary Representation program started in Summit County Juvenile Court in February of last year. It pairs people dealing with the child welfare system with not only an experienced attorney but also a resource specialist and a parent advocate to help them get their life back on track. Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said the program has one goal.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO