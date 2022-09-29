Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study reveals main target of SARS-CoV-2 in brain and describes effects of virus on nervous system
A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
MedicalXpress
'Leaky' activity of mutated enzyme underlies neurodegenerative disease
Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration of Purkinje cells, a major class of neurons in the cerebellum. The resulting cerebellar dysfunction leads patients to experience a loss of motor coordination and control. One subtype of the disease, spinocerebellar ataxia type 14 (SCA14), was found...
MedicalXpress
Higher body temperature alters key protein in autoinflammatory disorder
A new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research shows how rises in core body temperature may trigger the inflammatory flares in people with a rare genetic autoinflammatory disease. The recessive disorder, called mevalonate kinase deficiency (MKD), is caused by mutations in the gene for mevalonate kinase, an essential...
MedicalXpress
Microscopic 'nano-shuttles' may help drive degeneration of brain cells, research suggests
Tiny "nano-shuttles" transport a damaging cargo around the brain where it goes on to play a role in the degeneration of cells, a study has suggested. Scientists at Nottingham Trent University and the National Research Council Institute of Neuroscience in Milan have established how these micro vesicles ship the enzyme "transglutaminase 2" (TG2) from one cell type to another.
MedicalXpress
Study is first to show role of genomic changes in specific brain cells in Alzheimer's disease
New research—which studied genomic changes in different types of brain cells—has yielded a potentially surprising result: many of the changes in Alzheimer's disease are in brain cells other than neurons, the cells that actually die as the disease progresses. The cutting-edge research also revealed a number of new genes not previously implicated in dementia, which could be targets for future drug development.
MedicalXpress
Social support promotes rehab participation in mice after spinal cord injury
A research finding in mice that the drug gabapentin improved rehab compliance after spinal cord injury led scientists to a related, unexpected discovery: Injured mice that didn't receive gabapentin and declined to exercise by themselves were willing to hop on the treadmill when presented with a group rehab option. Researchers...
MedicalXpress
Unique gene signature could help predict response to chemotherapy
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have developed a method that could help predict whether people with lung cancer will respond to chemotherapy, based on which genes are switched on in their tumor. In recent years, cancer researchers have increased our understanding of how particular gene mutations impact how a...
MedicalXpress
The effect of the color red on brain waves
Red traffic lights make drivers stop. The color red produces a signaling and warning effect. But is this also reflected in the brain? Researchers at the Ernst Strüngmann Institute (ESI) for Neuroscience have now investigated this question. They wanted to know whether red triggers brain waves more strongly than other colors. The study, titled "Human visual gamma for color stimuli," is published in the journal eLife.
MedicalXpress
Research team shines light on how the brain stores positive and negative memories
You may not realize it, but each time you recall a memory—like your first time riding a bike or walking into your high school prom—your brain changes the memory ever so slightly. It's almost like adding an Instagram filter, with details being filled in and information being updated or lost with each recall.
MedicalXpress
Machine learning model predicts health conditions of people with MS during stay-at-home periods
Research led by Carnegie Mellon University has developed a model that can accurately predict how stay-at-home orders like those put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic affect the mental health of people with chronic neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis. Researchers from CMU, the University of Pittsburgh and the University...
MedicalXpress
Suicide risk almost seven times higher after diagnosis of young onset dementia
A study of nearly 600,000 people in England shows that suicide risk in the first three months following a dementia diagnosis for patients aged under 65 is nearly 7 times higher than in patients without dementia. In the UK, around 850,000 people are currently living with dementia and it's the...
MedicalXpress
Easy-to-use tool predicts complications in patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease
Researchers have developed easy-to-use online prediction tools that provide personalized risk estimates for patients undergoing hysterectomy for benign disease. The study describing the models is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). Hysterectomy is one of the most common surgical procedures, with one-third of women in Canada undergoing this procedure...
MedicalXpress
Researcher offers new explanation for consciousness
Consciousness is your awareness of yourself and the world around you. This awareness is subjective and unique to you. A Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine researcher has developed a new theory of consciousness, explaining why it developed, what it is good for, which disorders affect it, and why dieting (and resisting other urges) is so difficult.
MedicalXpress
Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy
Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
MedicalXpress
Referral centers offer high success, low adversity for complex inferior vena cava filter retrievals
According to an article in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), large specialized referral systems for complex inferior vena cava (IVC) filter retrievals can facilitate high success rates and low adverse event rates, including particular utility for retrieval after long dwell times. "High retrieval success rates can be achieved in...
MedicalXpress
Study lays foundation to predict antidepressant response in people with suicide attempts
Mayo Clinic researchers have discovered that people with major depressive disorder and a history of attempted suicide have distinct biomarkers that correlate with their response to antidepressant therapy. The new findings, published in Frontiers in Pharmacology, are key to individualized treatment strategies and early identification of patients who are at the highest risk for suicide.
MedicalXpress
Study casts doubt on routine use of anesthesiologists in cataract surgery
Ophthalmologists may be able to safely cut back on having anesthesiologists or nurse anesthetists routinely at bedside during cataract surgery, which accounts for more than 2 million surgeries per year in the U.S., according to a study publishing Oct. 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine. A team of researchers from UC...
MedicalXpress
Ambient noise associated with increased risk of stroke
Every 10-decibel (dBA) increase in outdoor noise raises the risk of stroke by 6% for people aged 45 and over living in the Montreal area. That is the finding of a study published a few months ago in the journal Noise & Health. The longitudinal study was conducted by doctoral student Larisa Inès Yankoty, under the supervision of professor Audrey Smargiassi of the University of Montreal's School of Public Health (ESPUM).
MedicalXpress
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
Millions of people around the world are believed to suffer from long COVID yet little remains known about the condition—though research has recently proposed several theories for its cause. Between 10 to 20 percent of people who contract coronavirus are estimated to have long COVID symptoms—most commonly fatigue, breathlessness...
