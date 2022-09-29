DEDHAM, Mass. – The offense continues to impress this season, as the UMass Lowell field hockey team (8-3) defeated Northeastern (2-8), 4-2, on the road on Sunday. "I loved how we showed up today," said Head Coach Shannon LeBlanc. "We had energy, stayed committed to our structure and played a tremendous, two-way game. Our attack and midfield pressed well and created a lot of opportunities, and our defense once again controlled possession. The coaching staff is continually proud of this team and their commitment to playing high-level hockey."

LOWELL, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO