wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
21-year-old woman injured in pedestrian crash in Macon
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred on Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a 21-year-old woman was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard near Roderick Road when investigators say she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 38-year-old man from Mableton.
One in critical condition after crash on Broadway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — One person is in critical condition and another is hospitalized after a crash on Broadway in Macon. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Monday at 8:50 a.m. They say a driver of a white Ford Taurus was traveling...
41nbc.com
Woman killed in Macon car wreck
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A woman is dead after a weekend traffic accident. According to a report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic collision occurred on Shurling Drive at Treadway Drive just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday. It was reported that a Volvo S60, driven by a 48-year-old female...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman in critical condition after walking in front of truck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a truck in Macon Saturday. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Ocmulgee East Boulevard at Roderick Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a 21-year-old woman was walking on Ocmulgee East Boulevard when she walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck. Investigators say she is listed in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Macon Man Critically injured in overnight shooting
MACON, Ga (WGXA) --- The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road just after 01:00 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of a person down in the roadway in the 3200 block of Rice Mill Road. Upon arrival deputies located a 47-year-old male of Macon with a gunshot to the left leg. The male was transported to Atrium Health and is listed in critical but stable condition at this time. Investigators are still determining what lead up to the shooting. No one else was injured in the incident.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Bibb County woman dead, Monroe County woman hurt after wreck in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County woman is dead and a Monroe County woman is hurt after a wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened on Treadway Drive at Shurling Drive just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses say a Volvo S60 was traveling along Shurling Drive when it crossed the center line, hitting a Honda Civic. The driver of the Volvo S60 died at the hospital. The driver of the Honda Civic is in stable condition.
41nbc.com
Macon man shot and killed on Zebulon Rd
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon man is dead after what deputies called a domestic dispute. It happened around 2:30 in the afternoon Sunday in the 5200 block if Zebulon Road. Deputies responded to a call of a domestic situation and while in route to the address they were informed that...
wgxa.tv
Police: Man dead, another in jail after fatal shooting in Byron
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead in Peach County while the man cops say shot him is in jail. In a media release, the Byron Police Department says their officers were called to Shady Bank Lane in Byron on Friday. When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Claude Deaton outside. Officers say Deaton had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
Man dead after being shot in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — A man has been shot and killed following an altercation at his house in Byron on Friday night, according to a release from the Byron Police Department. 46-year-old Claude Deaton was found outside the house on Shady Bank Lane just after 11:30 p.m. Deaton was transported...
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
1 Killed, 1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Sylvester (Worth County, GA)
Worth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed one woman and injured another in Worth County. The crash occurred on Highway 82 off of Whiddon Mill Road in Sylvester.
wgxa.tv
New details emerge about 6-year-old girl shot in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We have new information about a 6-year-old girl who was shot at a residence in Macon earlier this week. On Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WGXA, a Bibb County Deputy arrived at the home of Ciera Warren, who was holding her daughter, Ivy, in her arms, wrapped in what appeared to be a jacket.
Arrest made in slaying of Macon man who was shot between two houses
MACON — Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators charged a suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Lester Summers. The original incident took place on Grier Street, Sept. 10. Deputies found a 40-year-old Lester Summers, of Macon, with multiple gunshot wounds between two houses in the 300 block of...
wfxl.com
Coroner: One dead in Albany fire, identity of victim unknown
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - Fire crews in Albany spent their Friday battling a blaze at a large home in Dougherty County. We now know that fire was fatal. The fire happened at a home in the 400 block of West Tift Avenue. According to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose, several...
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Man arrested with more than three pounds of meth in Upson County
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested on Tuesday for trafficking meth in Upson County, according to a post from the Upson County Sheriff's Office. 42-year-old Joshua James York was arrested by Upson County deputies after he was stopped on Highway 19 north of Thomaston. The post said...
Two teens arrested, charged after attempted apartment burglary
MACON, Ga. — Two teens have been arrested after a burglary in a Macon apartment complex. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Autumn Trace Apartments at 1745 Rocky Creek Road around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday. They say, deputies were...
