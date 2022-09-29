Read full article on original website
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
On Anniversary of Officer’s Death, Casper PD Reminds Community They’re ‘Right Here With You’
It was a year ago. It was a Monday night. It was one of the hardest stories we ever had to write. On September 27, 2021, the Casper Police Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Danny Dundas. The news shocked the entire community and, almost immediately, the tributes came pouring...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
This Is the Most Dangerous Intersection in Casper Around Dusk
If there is one thing I've learned in the twenty years I've been back in Casper is that no matter how much I miss the big city, I do NOT miss the traffic. There are plethora of reasons for loving the Wyoming life. This is a very family oriented state. The violent crime rate is low. As matter of fact, the crime rate is low here overall. But again, one of my favorites things is the lack of "real" rush hour traffic.
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
Casper Police Department Honors Officers Who Have Served Community for 20+ Years
They don't have to be here. They don't have to keep working, keep serving, keep saving. But they do it anyway. Four Casper Police Department Officers were recognized by the CPD on Wednesday for not only their 20 years of service, but for continuing to serve, even when they no longer need to.
UPDATE: Car Wreck on CY Avenue By Albertsons–Avoid the Area
2:58 UPDATE: According to a Police Information Officer, the cause of the accident was a vehicle collision, which is currently being investigated. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed impacted another one. Both vehicles were driving in the...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
Have You Seen Casper’s Halloween House Rocking?
There's definitely something about Halloween that puts us all in a different type of mood. Could be the fact that it's fully fall, the summer temps are behind us, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are now shaped as pumpkins or the ghost, goblins and spooktacular opportunities to get scared. The number...
Casper Man Ordered to Pay Restitution Award of $7,398 to Motel Owner
Today, the Wyoming Supreme Court upheld a restitution award in the amount of $7,398 to the owner of a motel in Casper. Michael John Corr pled guilty to felony property destruction in 2021, but appealed the restitution award, claiming the State did not present sufficient credible evidence to support the award.
Photos: There’s a Moose on the Loose in Evansville!
Did you know that if you give a moose a muffin, he's going to want some jam to go with it?. That's probably what this big guy was searching for when he turned up in Evansville Saturday morning. That's right - there's a moose in Evansville. And he's probably searching...
PHOTOS: Pumpkin Fest Proves to Pack the Parking Lot of the Hat Six Travel Center
The rain couldn't keep away the scores of people who showed up to the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, sponsored by the Hat Six Travel Center. It was a day of all things autumn on Saturday. There were arts. There were crafts. There were locally grown vegetables and hand-carved wooden art designs featuring the profiles of infamous horror movie serial killers displaying their murderous implements of choice.
Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights
It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever. This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and...
TAT-TUESDAY: Enter to Win a $500 Tattoo Gift Card
Once the mark of rebellion, tattoos are now all but ubiquitous on the street, in business, and everywhere in-between. We want to help you get some fresh new ink. Have you been dreaming of getting a new arm or leg piece? Maybe you already have your next ink adventure planned, but don't have the funds. Precision Window Tinting of Casper and The Parlour Tattoo & Beauty are here to help with TAT-TUESDAY!
90-Year-Old Retired Casper Fire Captain Proves He Can Still ‘Move an Attack Line’ at Engine Ceremony
Once a firefighter, always a firefighter. At least, that's what Captain Dean Brennan would tell you, if you were at the 'Wash-Down and Push-In' Engine ceremony on Wednesday morning. Current and retired Casper firefighters gathered at Fire Station 2, located at 3900 S. Coffman, on Wednesday to unveil and dedicate...
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
LOOK: Goodbye Green Leaves, Casper is Changing Colors
It's a favorite season for many. Football, hunting, and the leaves changing color. As the weather gets colder it poses a risk to the leaves of broadleaf trees and other perennials, so they are forced to drop their leaves and conserve energy. The technical term for this is "leaf abscission" according to experts.
