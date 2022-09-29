Once the mark of rebellion, tattoos are now all but ubiquitous on the street, in business, and everywhere in-between. We want to help you get some fresh new ink. Have you been dreaming of getting a new arm or leg piece? Maybe you already have your next ink adventure planned, but don't have the funds. Precision Window Tinting of Casper and The Parlour Tattoo & Beauty are here to help with TAT-TUESDAY!

23 HOURS AGO