FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vriginia Sends $82 And Under Property Tax RebatesCadrene HeslopRoanoke, VA
Dogwood Restaurant's menu is highy recommendedCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday nightCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Williamson Road branch Library offers many October EventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Blue Ridge Nightmares is open for the Halloween seasonCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Hexed Haunted Attraction ready for 2022 season
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hexed Haunted Attraction in Montgomery County is getting ready for it’s 11th year of scares and screams. The attraction will open for the first time this year on Oct. 7 after Hurricane Ian rained out the first weekend. Hexed Haunted Attraction says there’s...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Elmwood Country Night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood Country Night is set for Saturday, October 8 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. LANCO will headline the show, alongside The Low Low Chariot and Adam Rutledge to benefit Center in the Square with Big Lick Entertainment.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Parks and Recreation to host Barktoberfest
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting the 5th annual Barktoberfest at Coates Bark Park Tuesday night. The event is for dog owners and their pets to come and discover dog resources and businesses in the area. There will be local vendors with homemade dog treats and...
WDBJ7.com
Warm Springs Pools set to reopen at the end of 2022
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County’s historic Warm Springs Pools are set to reopen at the end of this year. Omni Homestead Resorts has been rehabilitating the bath houses since last September. However, the conditions of the pools increased the cost of the project by $1,000,000. Architects are...
WDBJ7.com
Musical duo finds community, love through Celtic music
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A passion for Celtic culture and music sparked the love story for a pair of musicians behind the group known as Kinnfolk. The husband-and-wife duo plays shows throughout the Roanoke Valley, but say the Celtic music community in the area helped inspire them to dive deeper into their instruments.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Nightmares opens in Roanoke for the season
ROANOKE, Va – Spooky season is here and you can celebrate in Roanoke with Blue Ridge Nightmares!. The haunted attraction opens for the season on Sept. 30. You can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted scenes and displays from Roanoke’s rich history. You will be scared while walking through familiar sets from the iconic Hotel Roanoke, to the old hospital.
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
Area closings due to weather
(WFXR) — As Hurricane Ian impacts our area check here for the latest closings and reschedules. Roanoke Valley Brett Young Concert – Downtown Roanoke Inc. has rescheduled the Brett Young Concert set for Friday night. A new date has yet to be announced and Downtown Roanoke Inc. says tickets will be rolled over when a […]
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands names 2022 Christmas Mother
COVINGTON, Va. – The 74th Alleghany Highland’s Christmas Mother has been chosen. This year, Mary Kramer Asma will be this year’s Christmas Mother, according to Highlands leaders. For the past 74 years, the Alleghany Highlands has welcomed the community to volunteer and donate in order to help...
WSLS
In Your Town: Tourism in the New River Valley
GILES COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, 10 News was In Your Town to dive deeper into the film history of Giles County. If you’ve seen the movie Dirty Dancing, then you know the significance of Mountain Lake Lodge. Heidi Stone, CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge said the film...
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive getting underway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is gearing up for this year, with a big need: a warehouse to conduct distribution. Sergeant Christopher Gama and Corporal Jordan Gibson stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about this year’s program.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
WBTM
Averett Honors 13 Local Alumni Teachers
Long hours, tight deadlines and challenges in the classroom are all the norm these days for educators. With that in mind, 13 extraordinary Averett teacher education alumni who face those challenges every day were honored for their commitment to the students of Danville and Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Sept. 17.
WSET
Ian slams Virginia
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Ian made landfall near Charleston, South Carolina on Friday before moving toward Virginia. Ian slammed into Virginia with tropical storm force wind gusts. Strong wind and heavy rain contributed to power outages. Wind gusts of 40 to 50mph battered the ABC13 area, from Friday...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Community remembers Coach Christopher Askew
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people stopped by Cave Spring High School Sunday to remember Christopher Askew. He was a father, son, friend, teacher and avid football fan. “Football to him was everything to him. I mean, it started when he was a kid. Then he got the chance to go play at Emory and Henry, which is what he wanted to do. And he’s always been an Alabama fan,” said Cave Spring High School Football alum Bryce Cooper.
wfxrtv.com
Man falls from cliff near Botetourt Road
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Botetourt Fire and EMS received a call around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday — regarding an individual who had fallen off a cliff. According to Botetourt Fire and EMS, an adult male victim was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries, after falling 60-70ft from a rock cliff in the area.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
WSLS
Memorial held for Cave Spring football coach
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – “He was a fun dude,” Cave Spring senior football player Landon Altizer said. A tragic loss rocked Cave Spring last week. Coach Chris Askew passed away on September 26, and on Sunday the community came together to honor his memory. “He had the...
