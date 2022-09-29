Read full article on original website
Senator John Kennedy’s ad, ‘The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,’ garners attention
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
NOLA.com
Bipartisan bill brings another $46 million to Louisiana but opponents say that's too little
WASHINGTON – Southwest Louisiana received Monday an additional $46 million to fund elevating about 200 structures out of flood plains in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermillion parishes. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, called the appropriation “great news,” while U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, dubbed the money “politically-manipulated funding.”...
Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents
House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats
A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'
Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections. The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
What Polls Say About Newsom vs. DeSantis in Hypothetical 2024 Matchup
The California Democrat on Friday challenged the Florida Republican to a debate as speculation swirls about both of their 2024 ambitions.
AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘Crimes against humanity’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday doubled down on her criticism of the transportation of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various areas across the country. In a tweet, the New York Democrat called recent actions by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott "appalling" and likened them to "trafficking."
Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’
Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
Florida Gov. DeSantis to transport migrants to Biden, the same thing his fellow Republican Texas Gov. Abbott did
Governor DeSantis plans to transport immigrants to President Biden's hometown, following in the footsteps of his fellow Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Gage Skidmore / Flickr.
Warwick Democrat delivers Chamber endorsement to GOP's Fung for 2nd congressional district
WARWICK -- He may be a Democrat, but in his day job Warwick City Council President Stephen McAllister is a regional vice president for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. And the U.S. Chamber, unlike some local chambers, leans to the right. So in a week of post-primary Democratic unity, it...
Ron Johnson hits Mandela Barnes over Scalise shooting remark in new ad
Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) reelection campaign on Monday rolled out a new ad criticizing Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D) for a tweet he sent out deriding Senate Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) after he was shot by a gunman in 2017 during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.
Election officials confront a new problem: Whether they can trust their own poll workers
Several incidents in Michigan have raised wider fears about whether poll workers could use their position to sow doubt in the 2022 midterms.
Fox5 KVVU
Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada. Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed. The rally...
Zinke attacks Libertarian Lamb, Tranel points to GOP opponent’s ‘lies’
When Monica Tranel corrected Ryan Zinke on the full name of the monopoly power utility in Montana, the audience broke the “no cheering” rule. Zinke, the Republican and former congressman running for the U.S. House of Representatives, touted American energy as cleaner and better than foreign energy. He pointed to his opponent, “an environmental attorney” who has sued the power company, as to blame for “Northwest Energy” raising rates.
GOP, Dems both fundraise off Republican Lauren Boebert's appearance | Georgiana Vines
Both Republicans and Democrats are trying to raise money with an announcement that U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado who’s regarded as a conservative firebrand and known for her support of former President Donald Trump, will speak in Knoxville on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Republicans are selling...
KNOE TV8
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Democratic U.S Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigned in Monroe on September 26. Mixon is challenging incumbent Senator John Kennedy in the November election. A recent poll from Echelon Insights shows Mixon trailing Kennedy by nearly 40 points. The poll found Kennedy has support from 51% of...
