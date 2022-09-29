ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

MyArkLaMiss

Senator John Kennedy’s ad, ‘The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,’ garners attention

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Bipartisan bill brings another $46 million to Louisiana but opponents say that's too little

WASHINGTON – Southwest Louisiana received Monday an additional $46 million to fund elevating about 200 structures out of flood plains in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermillion parishes. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, called the appropriation “great news,” while U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, dubbed the money “politically-manipulated funding.”...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy vows GOP-led House would immediately repeal Biden admin's hiring of 87,000 IRS agents

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy told Fox News' Lawrence Jones that Republicans will repeal hiring 87,000 new IRS agents as part of the party's "Commitment to America." On "Fox & Friends" Friday, McCarthy sat down with Jones -- joined by Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La., – at a diner in Pennsylvania where the lawmakers talked to voters in the swing state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed or going...
JACKSON, MS
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake and 'MAGA' Republicans mock Liz Cheney for saying she may campaign for Democrats

A host of pro-Trump Republicans mocked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after the critic of the former president revealed she would consider campaigning for Democrats in 2024. Cheney, who has vowed to leave the Republican Party after she was defeated in her primary last month, pledged to fight against election deniers such as Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
#Louisiana Legislature#State Insurance#Election State#Insurance Coverage#Election Fraud#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Louisiana Radio Network#Crime Stopper#Republican
Fox5 KVVU

Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada. Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed. The rally...
MINDEN, NV
Daily Montanan

Zinke attacks Libertarian Lamb, Tranel points to GOP opponent’s ‘lies’

When Monica Tranel corrected Ryan Zinke on the full name of the monopoly power utility in Montana, the audience broke the “no cheering” rule. Zinke, the Republican and former congressman running for the U.S. House of Representatives, touted American energy as cleaner and better than foreign energy. He pointed to his opponent, “an environmental attorney” who has sued the power company, as to blame for “Northwest Energy” raising rates.
MONTANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Democratic U.S Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigned in Monroe on September 26. Mixon is challenging incumbent Senator John Kennedy in the November election. A recent poll from Echelon Insights shows Mixon trailing Kennedy by nearly 40 points. The poll found Kennedy has support from 51% of...
MONROE, LA

