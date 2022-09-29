ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Letters: Exactly 'who' will feel safer downtown with more police?

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ha4X_0iFfiWvH00

Safer for who?

After reading reporter Mark Ferenchik's Sept. 27 story, "Downtown plan has 40,000 residents by 2040," I was pleased to learn that there is movement on this long overdue plan.

We are in dire need of public transportation improvements, bike infrastructure, and “affordable” housing (notably, the plan does not include housing for Columbus residents who make less than $30k per year).

While this plan will, in some ways, be an important step forward, I was disappointed to read that it includes “more security, whether through private security or an enhanced Columbus police presence” due to “the perception of crime.

Ferenchik neither identified who perceives this crime, nor stated whether their perception is supported by facts.

This is a problematic omission, particularly when Columbus’ elected leaders continue to inflate our bloated police budget while the same police continue to kill our Black neighbors. It has been a month since Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis in his bed.

For whom will downtown Columbus feel safer with an increased police presence?

I hope that as this plan moves forward, city leaders will invest in the social determinants of health for Columbus residents rather than increasing police funding — spending that has statistically been proven not to reduce crime.

Becca Pollard, Columbus

Share your thoughts:How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

Our democracy is in danger

No matter our race, income, or educational level, we cherish the freedoms we enjoy in America. Every generation has not only freedoms to enjoy, but also responsibilities to keep our republic secure for future generations.

Unfortunately, many do not realize how endangered our democracy is right now. There are conspiracy theorists, propagandists, and some elected and would-be-elected officials who want to distract voters from focusing on safeguarding our freedom as they attack election results, the press, and independent judiciary.

They disrespect our democracy and spread disinformation. Republicans who refuse to accept the results of free and fair elections - the foundation of our democracy - are a significant threat to our democracy.

One such Republican is U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who refuses to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and declines to commit to accept the outcome of the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Imagine how empowered we would be to have congressional and Statehouse senators and representatives who respect election integrity, the rule of law, the Constitution, the press, the judiciary, and give hard-working people a voice.

We can save our liberty if we vote for those Democratic candidates committed to safeguarding our democracy by accepting election results and respecting our government, those like Tim Ryan, Nan Whaley, and Roger Munday.

Patricia Burdette, Butler

Comments / 4

Related
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
COLUMBUS, OH
wnhsodyssey.com

School changes policy regarding trans students

Policies at Westerville City Schools are changing. An email from Dr. John R. Kellogg, the Westerville City Schools superintendent, went out to Westerville City Schools staff and families of students on Friday, Sept. 16. The email covered new district wide guidelines for the treatment of students in the LGBTQ+ community, and more specifically students who are transgender. It outlined new guidelines based on a legal motion proposed by Brendon Shea, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, for all schools in the state of Ohio. The regulations give the parents of students more control over names and pronouns used for students by teachers, as well as discouraging students from using a restroom that doesn’t match their documented gender. Specifically, if a parent and student disagree on what name and pronouns the student should be called, teachers must go with the parent’s choice. The email also mentioned that there would be no significant changes to dress code or lesson content. “Our district will continue to strive to be a place that is inclusive for all students, staff, and community members,” Kellogg wrote.
WESTERVILLE, OH
UpNorthLive.com

Small Ohio community tries to save its police department

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Rising crime and dwindling police coverage have some in the Delaware County village of Ashley launching a campaign to “save the badge.”. A tax levy replacement used to fund the village’s police department has been turned down by voters twice. Community member Loren Pool is trying to save the police department. “The village council had talked about defunding the police department and disbanding,” Pool said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to get free gun safes, lock boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After this weekend’s incident in which police said a five-year-old boy shot himself with an unsecured gun, Columbus Public Health is reminding residents it provides free gun safes and lock boxes for those who want one. Anyone looking for a free lock box or gun safe, no questions asked, can contact […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

1,500 meals provided at Shannon Hardin's 8th pig roast, fish fry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin hosted his eighth pig roast and fish fry on Saturday. He said the event is a way to bring people together and start community conversations. Hardin said the pig roast is meant to be a celebration of community and...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger employee: New deal isn’t about money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – On the eve of voting beginning on a new contract proposal, one Kroger employee said that for him and those he works with, the ongoing labor negotiations aren’t about money. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he is frustrated about the negotiation process and feels like everyday workers are […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Whaley
WBOY

Body camera video shows Ohio officers dragged by car

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City police released a body-camera video Friday of an incident showing two police officers being dragged by a car during an attempted arrest. Officers Kyle Coffey and Dylan Eason observed two people, later identified as Abel Martinez and Deanna Faris, sitting in a tan Mercedes parked shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near basketball and tennis courts in the 2200 block of Home Road. According to the case report, Coffey recognized Martinez, who had warrants for his arrest on theft charges, and asked him to verify his name.
GROVE CITY, OH
WHIZ

Y-City Gun Fest

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds hosted a huge event called the Y-City Gun Fest. This event was a day of fun and food and fellowship, put on by the Knights Foundation, they sold tickets, raffle off guns and had a couple of prizes like a Harley Davison Bike and an ATV.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
nbc15.com

Columbus City Council votes to dissolve municipal court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court following a vote Thursday night. Now, the court will be around for a matter of months before tickets and citations will be handled through another court system. It was a unanimous decision from the city council...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Private Security
NBC4 Columbus

One shot after argument in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot after an argument Saturday in North Columbus. According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child critical after shooting in South Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is in critical condition after being shot in South Linden on Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus police. Police say officers went to the 1600 block of Kenmore Road just after 1:30 p.m. and found one child suffering from a gunshot wound. According to CPD, the child was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

One shot outside Grove City Meijer

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured Saturday during a shooting outside a Grove City department store. According to Grove City Division of Police, the shooting took place outside the Meijer store on London Groveport Road at approximately 3:35 p.m. Police said one person was shot in the arm during an argument. Police […]
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sentenced in shooting of Columbus city employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in connection to the fatal shooting of a city employee in 2021 and the sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint in 2020. Ivan Netter pleaded guilty on Thursday to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and aggravated burglary, according to Franklin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy