Letters: Exactly 'who' will feel safer downtown with more police?

Safer for who?

After reading reporter Mark Ferenchik's Sept. 27 story, "Downtown plan has 40,000 residents by 2040," I was pleased to learn that there is movement on this long overdue plan.

We are in dire need of public transportation improvements, bike infrastructure, and “affordable” housing (notably, the plan does not include housing for Columbus residents who make less than $30k per year).

While this plan will, in some ways, be an important step forward, I was disappointed to read that it includes “more security, whether through private security or an enhanced Columbus police presence” due to “the perception of crime.”

Ferenchik neither identified who perceives this crime, nor stated whether their perception is supported by facts.

This is a problematic omission, particularly when Columbus’ elected leaders continue to inflate our bloated police budget while the same police continue to kill our Black neighbors. It has been a month since Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis in his bed.

For whom will downtown Columbus feel safer with an increased police presence?

I hope that as this plan moves forward, city leaders will invest in the social determinants of health for Columbus residents rather than increasing police funding — spending that has statistically been proven not to reduce crime.

Becca Pollard, Columbus

Our democracy is in danger

No matter our race, income, or educational level, we cherish the freedoms we enjoy in America. Every generation has not only freedoms to enjoy, but also responsibilities to keep our republic secure for future generations.

Unfortunately, many do not realize how endangered our democracy is right now. There are conspiracy theorists, propagandists, and some elected and would-be-elected officials who want to distract voters from focusing on safeguarding our freedom as they attack election results, the press, and independent judiciary.

They disrespect our democracy and spread disinformation. Republicans who refuse to accept the results of free and fair elections - the foundation of our democracy - are a significant threat to our democracy.

One such Republican is U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who refuses to accept the outcome of the 2020 election and declines to commit to accept the outcome of the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

Imagine how empowered we would be to have congressional and Statehouse senators and representatives who respect election integrity, the rule of law, the Constitution, the press, the judiciary, and give hard-working people a voice.

We can save our liberty if we vote for those Democratic candidates committed to safeguarding our democracy by accepting election results and respecting our government, those like Tim Ryan, Nan Whaley, and Roger Munday.

Patricia Burdette, Butler